The United States women's national team will play the Olympic kickoff game, presented by Coca-Cola, July 16 in Washington, D.C. against Costa Rica





CHICAGO (April 23, 2024) US Soccer announced the final match for the United States women's national team before departing for the 2024 Olympics. The 2024 kickoff match, presented by Coca-Cola, will take place on April 16 July against Costa Rica at Audi Field in Washington, DC (7:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Universo, Max and Peacock).

The confirmation of this match gives the USWNT a four-game lead into the Olympics with new head coach Emma Hayes at the helm. Hayes will first rejoin the team for June's games against the Republic of Korea on June 1 at Dicks Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, Colorado, and June 4 at Allianz Stadium in St. Paul, Minnesota. The United States will also face Mexico. on July 13 (3:30 p.m. ET on TNT, truTV, Telemundo, Universo, Max and Peacock) at Red Bull Arena in Harrison, New Jersey, before heading to the nation's capital.

The team for the New Jersey and Washington, D.C. games will include the 2024 U.S. Women's Olympic Soccer Team.

The two July matches will be played at the venues of National Women's Soccer League teams, defending champions NJ/NY Gotham FC and the Washington Spirit, respectively, and Major League Soccer clubs the New York Red Bulls and D.C. United. Both NWSL clubs have many players in the USWNT player pool.

2024 United States Women's National Team Upcoming Schedule Date Opponent Stadium City Kickoff June 1 Republic of Korea Dick's Sporting Goods Park Commerce City, Colorado 3 p.m. MT / 5 p.m. ET June 4 Republic of Korea Allianz Field St. Paul, Minnesota 7 p.m. CT / 8 p.m. ET July 13 Mexico Red Bull Arena Harrison, NJ 3:30 p.m. ET July 16 Costa Rica Audi Field Washington, DC 7:30 p.m. ET July 25 Zambia++ Stade de Nice Nice, France 9 p.m. local time / 3 p.m. ET July 28 Germany++ Stade de Marseille Marseille, France 9 p.m. local / 3 p.m. ET July 31 Australia++ Stade de Marseille Marseille, France 7 p.m. local / 1 p.m. ET

++Paris 2024 Olympic Games

TICKETS

Pre-sales for the USWNT vs. Costa Rica match in Washington DC will begin on Wednesday, April 24 and end on Friday, April 26 at 8 a.m. ET. The public sale begins on Friday April 26.

Members of the Coaches Circle and Presidents Circle who support the US Soccer Development Fund can benefit from one-on-one customer support and concierge services for their ticketing needs. Click here or contact [email protected] for more information.

EXCLUSIVE PRE-SALES FOR AMERICAN FOOTBALL INSIDERS

For the opportunity to purchase tickets before the general public, fans should consider becoming a US Organizer. Football Insiders. Membership is free for Standard Insiders. Learn more.

Presale Schedule for USWNT vs. Costa Rica Sales Schedule Presale Date and Start Time Circle Insiders Presale (Circle Insiders) Wednesday, April 24 | 10:00 a.m. local time, VIP Insiders Presale (VIP Insiders) Wednesday, April 24 | 1:00 p.m. local time Premium Insiders Presale (Premium and Premium Family Insiders) Wednesday, April 24 | 4 p.m. local time Standard Insiders Presale (Standard Insiders) Thursday, April 25 | 1 p.m. local time Visa Presale (Visa cardholders only) Thursday, April 25 | 4 p.m. local time Public sale Friday, April 26 | 10:00 a.m. local time of the venue VISA PRE-SALE

As the official payment technology sponsor of US Soccer, Visa offers cardholders the opportunity to purchase tickets prior to the public on-sale date. Visa cardholders can purchase tickets from Thursday, April 25 at 4 p.m. local time through Friday, April 26 at 8 a.m. local time via ussoccer.com. As US Soccer's preferred card, Visa will be the only payment method accepted during the Visa presale. Terms and conditions apply.

Additional Notes: The United States has a long history in Washington, DC at the now-condemned RFK Stadium, but a short history at Audi Field, home of the Washington Spirit in the NWSL and DC United in MLS. The United States' first and only appearance came in September 2022, a 2-1 victory over Nigeria. The USWNT played 10 matches at the venerable RFK Stadium from 1995 to 2017. The USWNT has faced Costa Rica 17 times, all victories, with the last meeting coming at the 2022 Concacaf W Championship, a 3-0 victory in the quarterfinals with goals from Emily Sonnett, Mallory Swanson and Ashley Sanchez. After the final whistle blows against Costa Rica in Washington, D.C., the United States will have nine days until its Olympic opener against Zambia in Nice.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ussoccer.com/stories/2024/04/us-womens-national-soccer-team-vs-costa-rica-match-announcement-july-16-washington-dc-audi-field The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos