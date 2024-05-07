Travel chaos at airports across the UK – as London and Manchester confirm nationwide border problems | uk news





Disruption has been reported at airports across the UK, with nationwide border issues confirmed at several airports.

Both Stansted and Gatwick airports said the issue was related to electronic gates at passport control.

A Heathrow spokesman said: “Border Force is currently experiencing a nationwide issue affecting passengers crossing our borders.”

“Our teams are supporting Border Force with emergency planning to ensure we can resolve the issue as quickly as possible and provide for passenger welfare. We apologize for any impact this may have on passenger travel.”

UPDATE: 'Queues are getting bigger' after London and Manchester airports see nationwide problems

Image: Queue at Gatwick Airport Image: Queue at Gatwick Airport

Manchester Airport also confirmed its UK border system was down due to a nationwide power outage.

A spokesperson for AGS Airports, which operates Aberdeen, Glasgow and Southampton airports, told Sky News it had been affected by the nationwide disruption to the UK border system.

Flight schedules are currently unaffected by queues, but this means Glasgow Airport will see international arrivals scheduled for later this evening.

A spokesperson said they expect passengers at Glasgow Airport to be affected if the situation continues, but emergency plans are in place and additional staff will be on hand to assist passengers.

A London Gatwick spokesperson said: “Some passengers may experience delays in their immigration clearance due to nationwide issues with UK Border Force e-gates.”

“Our staff are working with UK Border Force who operate passport control, including e-gates, to provide support to passengers where required.”

The team said they were working to assist passengers at the airport.

X This content is provided by X and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to modify your preferences to enable X cookies or to only allow them once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to X cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept X cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

A passenger at Gatwick Airport posted a video of the queue to X, saying: “There were a lot of kids and no water.”

Queues at Gatwick airport are more than an hour long and people are not given information about how long it will take to get through passport control, Sky News understands. Getting the train to London was also problematic.

One Heathrow airport passenger said he had already been queuing for an hour and the queue was getting longer.

They added that there was “no communication” about how long it might take to resolve the issue.

Sky News correspondent Sadiya Chowdhury, reporting from Heathrow Airport, said one passenger had been waiting in line for about three hours.

A similar problem occurred at the e-gate in late May last year, and it took a day to resolve because staff had to check passports while the automated machines were not working.

The country's air traffic system also collapsed in August 2023, when technical problems brought the National Air Traffic Service to a halt for several hours.

X This content is provided by X and may use cookies and other technologies. To display this content we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to modify your preferences to enable X cookies or to only allow them once. You can change your settings at any time through your privacy options. Unfortunately, we cannot confirm whether you have consented to X cookies. To view this content, you can use the button below to accept X cookies for this session only. Enable cookies Allow cookies only once

Stansted Airport said in an

“Our operations and customer service colleagues are supporting passengers while the UK Border Force and Home Office resolve the issue,” they said in a statement to Sky News.

Image: Queue seen at Manchester Airport. Photo: @GoggleBizTog

Edinburgh Airport said it was “experiencing a nationwide technical outage affecting UK airports”.

“Although this is not the peak period for arrivals, some passengers may be waiting longer than usual at the border while UKBF works to resolve the issue.” He added, “Thank you for your patience.”

A Home Office spokesperson said: “We are aware of a technical issue affecting e-gates across the country.”

“We are working closely with Border Force and the affected airports to resolve the issue as quickly as possible and we apologize to all passengers for any inconvenience caused.”

Image: Queues at Gatwick Airport

The chaos comes after Border Force staff went on strike for four days at Heathrow Airport last week over working conditions.

The union said workers were protesting against plans to introduce a new list, claiming around 250 of them would lose their jobs at passport control.

Am I affected? To send your photos and videos, send us a message on WhatsApp or email us at [email protected].

By sending us your video footage/photos/audio, you agree that we can broadcast, publish and edit the material and pass it on to others for similar use in any media around the world without any payment to you.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/travel-chaos-at-airports-across-uk-as-london-and-manchester-confirm-nationwide-border-issue-13131309 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos