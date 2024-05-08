UK weather: Temperatures set to reach around 23C, ahead of 'steadier' ​​week | uk news





Temperatures in the UK could reach around 23C this week as forecasters predict brighter weeks ahead.

Many parts of the UK will see sunny skies throughout the day on Tuesday.

A break in showers over the Bank Holiday weekend is likely to remain dry across most of the country except Scotland and northern England.

As the week progresses, conditions will improve across the country and it will start to get warmer. However, some parts of northern Scotland may still see some showers.

“Things are generally going to be a lot more stable this week,” National Weather Service meteorologist Ellie Glaisyer said.

“Temperatures in the south on Tuesday are likely to reach the low 20s, with temperatures likely to be around 22 to 23 degrees later in the week, while in the north temperatures are expected to reach 23 degrees in the low teens.”

Mr Glaisyer said an area of ​​high pressure would begin to form and move across the UK from Wednesday, potentially bringing more stable, warmer and drier weather.

It comes after the UK experienced a mix of rain and sunny weather over the bank holiday weekend.

The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for parts of England, Wales and southern Scotland on Monday, warning that thunderstorms and heavy rain could cause flooding and travel disruption.

Both warnings expired at 9pm on Monday evening as showers began to ease across the UK.

