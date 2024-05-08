Arrested US soldier to be detained for two months in Russia for theft





WASHINGTON (AP) The U.S. Army soldier arrested in Russia last week was being held at a pretrial detention center, the military said Tuesday. Russian reports indicate he will be detained for two months pending an investigation.

Staff Sgt. Gordon Black traveled to Vladivostok, a Pacific port city, to see his girlfriend and was arrested after she accused him of stealing from her, according to U.S. officials and Russian police.

The military confirmed Tuesday that he had not requested permission to travel abroad and that it had not been authorized by the Defense Ministry. Under Pentagon policy, servicemembers must obtain permission from a security official or commander for any international travel, which has not been done.

The State Department is strongly advising U.S. citizens not to travel to Russia, and given the war in Ukraine and ongoing threats against the United States and its military, it is extremely unlikely that he would have been granted permission. authorisation.

The regional branch of Russia's Interior Ministry said in a statement Tuesday that Black and his girlfriend had a conflict and she reported him to police, saying she discovered cash after that he stayed with her.

The release said Black was arrested at a hotel in Vladivostok.

Russian media quoted Elena Oleneva, a spokeswoman for the Vladivostok courts, as saying that the Pervomaisky District Court on Friday ordered Grant's detention until July 2. He faces up to five years in prison if convicted.

The US military is also conducting an administrative investigation into what happened.

Black was on leave and about to return to his home base at Fort Cavazos in Texas from South Korea, where he was stationed at Camp Humphreys with the Eighth Army. U.S. officials said Black, who is married, met his girlfriend in South Korea. The officials spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel details.

Official and leave travel is currently restricted in accordance with the DoD Foreign Clearance Guide. said Cynthia Smith, an Army spokeswoman, adding that there is no evidence that Black intended to stay in Russia after his leave ended.

Smith said Black enlisted in the Army in 2008 and was deployed to Iraq from October 2009 to September 2010, as well as to Afghanistan from June 2013 to March 2014. He is an infantryman.

According to Smith, Black withdrew to return home and, instead of returning to the continental United States, Black flew from Incheon, Republic of Korea, through China to Vladivostok, in Russia, for personal reasons.

According to U.S. officials, the Russian woman had lived in South Korea, and last fall she and Black had some sort of domestic dispute or altercation. After that, she left South Korea. It is not clear whether she was forced to leave or what role, if any, Korean authorities played in the matter.

Smith said a Russian Interior Ministry official informed the U.S. Embassy in Moscow on Friday that Black was arrested Thursday in Vladivostok on charges of theft of personal property. The embassy and the Eighth Army informed Black's family of his arrest.

Russia is known to hold a number of Americans in its prisons, including corporate security executive Paul Whelan and Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich. The U.S. government designated both men as wrongfully detained and attempted to negotiate their release.

Other detainees include Travis Leake, a musician who had lived in Russia for years and was arrested last year on drug charges; Marc Fogel, teacher in Moscow, sentenced to 14 years in prison, also for drug trafficking; and double nationals Alsou Kurmasheva and Ksenia Khavana.

The arrest comes less than a year after U.S. soldier Travis King sprinted toward North Korea across the heavily fortified border between the two Koreas. North Korea later announced it would expel King, who was returned to the United States. He was eventually charged with desertion.

