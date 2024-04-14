Business
The Stock Exchange will accelerate the settlement of commercial transactions
Business
Andrew Gioannetti
Given that a lot can happen in 24 hours in the world of stock trading, the TT Stock Exchange's (TTSE) much-anticipated move from T+3 to T+2 settlements on April 15 is expected to bring new life at the market.
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) recently approved two amendments to the TTSE rules, which Chief Executive Eva Mitchell said are widely supported by stakeholders.
Mitchell said the latest amendments, which take effect April 15, are among the most consequential and represent a transformative period for the 43-year-old organization.
This (accelerated process) roughly aligns the TT Exchange with most standard T+2 settlements seen internationally,” she told Newsday.
In January, the TTSE announced that the SEC had accepted its proposal to amend Rules 203 and 212.
The title of TTSE Rule 212 would change from trading and account periods to trading and settlement periods, and Rule 203, from ex-condition trading to ex-condition trading, would come into effect.
Rule 212 deals with the time required to settle transactions.
The letter T represents the word trade and the following number refers to the number of business days it takes for the transaction to settle.
The move from T+3 to T+2 reduces the settlement time from three to two business days when legal ownership is finally transferred to the buyer and funds credited to the seller.
Not only will the transition accelerate transaction settlement and increase activity, Mitchell noted, but it will also increase the attractiveness of our markets globally, and that is the intention.
By reducing the settlement period, the TTSE will facilitate faster access to funds and securities, which it believes will in turn stimulate more vibrant trading activity.
You now have faster access to your sale proceeds, which will allow you to trade again sooner and capitalize on any market opportunities.
In the case of buying stocks, you now have quicker access to those securities and can now trade them more quickly, Mitchell said.
This is what a vibrant market is all about (having) these efficient processes and infrastructure in place, so as to support liquidity and limit any potential risks, particularly settlement and credit risks.
The shortened settlement cycle will naturally reduce credit and liquidity risks associated with unsettled transactions.
This will reduce the number of unsettled transactions overall, because if you have a longer settlement period, you will have more unsettled transactions during that period,” Mitchell said.
She noted that there was less scope for price fluctuations during the exhibition period.
Mitchell admitted that the move was not necessarily groundbreaking on a global scale, as many larger markets have shorter settlements. However, these standards will not yet be applicable everywhere.
We are aware that parts of the United States and North America as a whole are transitioning to T+1,” she said.
The goal is to eventually achieve a transition to T+0 or an immediate settlement, Mitchell said. But before we do so, we must ensure that we do so as effectively and efficiently as possible, given the dynamics of our local market and the technological advances now available to achieve this.
The United States recently announced that the transition from T+2 to T+1 would take effect on May 28. The Indian stock market currently uses the T+1 settlement system.
The TTSE has evolved since its inception in 1981, when it operated with T+10 regulation. The exchange was cut in half years later, before reducing settlement to T+3 in 2006.
Mitchell said these recent rule changes embody TTSE’s efforts to provide the best experience for traders.
“In 2024, we are happy to say that we continue our transformation by leading our efforts to make the market more dynamic and more liquid, and another way to achieve this is to reduce the settlement cycle,” she said. declared.
This is something that the stock market and the broader market have been pushing for.
“Because we are an SRO (self-regulatory organization), we cannot make changes to our rules without the blessing of the SEC.”
The amendment to Article 203 will also come into force simultaneously.
The rule has been amended to clarify that transactions whose settlement period falls after the record date will be executed ex-dividend in the case of equity securities, or ex-distribution in the case of mutual funds.
Mitchell said this ensures our investors are clear on the change in the business environment in relation to dividend entitlement periods, in particular, dividend record dates.
Dividend record dates (highly depend) on who owns the dividends on a given date.
This decision follows the entry into force last December of a new method for calculating the closing price of bond securities and mutual funds.
Mitchell also noted the TTSE's proposal to the SEC to amend a rule regarding listing requirements for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
Currently, the issuer must have at least 25 unrelated shareholders holding at least 30 percent of the total shares issued by the company.
Mitchell said the TTSE had proposed reducing the requirement from 30 per cent to 20 per cent, meaning the issuer would not be required to relinquish majority control of the company.
She said key stakeholders had supported the proposal.
At this level, she explained, if a company wants to (re-enter) the market after its first offer to offer more shares, it can do so without giving up majority control.
The minimum (requirement) for majority control would be 51 percent and above.
Mitchell said feedback from the SEC has been positive and expects change to materialize in the coming months.
|
Sources
2/ https://newsday.co.tt/2024/04/14/stock-exchange-to-expedite-settlement-of-trading-transactions/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Jay McGillis BC football spring recap
- Fashion Masters: Augusta National asked Day to change his wardrobe as 'respectfully' as he did – The Daily Reporter
- The Stock Exchange will accelerate the settlement of commercial transactions
- Epic Games has some big ideas for the Google Play Store
- A WA city featured on Netflix reveals a massive earthquake occurring nearby
- What Rereading a Book Can Reveal
- No cookies | Townsville Breaking News
- Hear MPs respond to calls to rename collapsed bridge
- The United States and Beijing want to increase the number of American students in China
- Secret trial of Donald Trump: a timeline of the case | Donald Trump trial
- Friendship can stick things together
- 1 Casting James Bond Actor Is Now Impossible Thanks To Their New TV Spy Role