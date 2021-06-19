Georgian wakes up ‘trillionaire’

Imagine going to sleep like the average, hard-working American and waking up in the morning as a billionaire.

“I’ve been dabbling in crypto and stuff for maybe eight months and you know we’ve found some of it, I guess it’s like coins, things that people make,” Chris said. Williamson.

Williamson said he had sunk about $ 20 into a cryptocurrency called Rocket Bunny and she could have lived up to its name on Tuesday morning, spawning like, well, rabbits quickly overnight.

“I woke up it’s 9am and I always check my phone to see how my crypto is going and I like to look at it I wake up and I’m like ‘Naw, I’m’ I’m sleeping ‘, a said the student at the Georgia Nursing School. “I look at it again and I’m like … at that point I literally fall out of bed, and run to my desk and log into the Coinbase app and other stuff and talk to my people. Friends, I got him on the phone and I’m like ‘Dude, you gotta help me figure out how to sell this now!’ He’s like, ‘Chris, something’s wrong.’

Williamson said when he tried to move the cryptocurrency to another wallet, but it didn’t show the same price. It was at this point that he contacted Coinbase who responded with a short response acknowledging that they were investigating the issue. He said he also tried to contact Rocket Bunny but never heard anything.

“So that’s when I’m like, ‘Okay, I’m just going to have fun with that at this point.’ So I took to Twitter, ”Williamson said.

“You know when you look at it it’s like you know there’s no way I can ever get that amount of money,” he said, adding that he wrote in joking to Coinbase that it would settle for 5 cents on the dollar.

Williamson has said he expects the big sum to go away at any time, but instead it has risen over the past few days.

“I had a counter and actually made a screen recording showing that the number was going up more and more,” he said.

He checked to make sure he purchased the correct part online as there are scammers out there and determined it to be legitimate. But of course, he can’t help but wonder if his 13-figure dividends were real.

“The joke going on right now between me and my friends at Coinbase and one of the emails I sent them was like, ‘Look, I need you to tell me what’s going on because I ‘ve got a mega-yacht company ready to build me a penguin shaped yacht, “he laughed.” So, you know, let me know. “

He said he even tweeted billionaire Elon Musk in hopes he could help answer that trillion dollar question.

“I thought for sure because he trolls people all the time,” he said. “I hope he actually saw it and maybe followed it, but I don’t know. It’s an Elon Musk wallet.”

Williamson said if he really had money like that he would end up doing what he has done most of his life to help people. He would make sure his family was taken care of, pay for his sisters’ homes, and maybe open free clinics.

“It’s a lot of money that I could never spend in my life, so I would do well with it,” he said.

Williamson said he was sure everything was a problem and that for now, his account was frozen.

Her friend, who lives in Jasper, Georgia, bought the exact same piece, but didn’t experience a penguin-shaped mega-yacht purchase bargain. He has since found others on an online forum who have encountered problems.

He said that whatever the outcome, it will make a great story for the future that for a few days in the summer of 2021 he was a billionaire.

