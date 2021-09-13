Prince Andrew hires top Hollywood lawyer to help fight trial of Epstein victims





Prince Andrew hired powerful Hollywood lawyer Andrew B Brettler to represent him in a civil lawsuit alleging he sexually assaulted a woman when she was 17. Prince Andrew was served with papers describing the sexual assault allegations made by Viginia Giuffre who claims she was forced to have sex with him when she was underage. Prince Andrew vehemently denies accusations of sexual abuse. The Duke, 61, is said to seek to have the civil case dismissed alleging he sexually assaulted Ms Giuffre on the grounds that it is tantamount to accepting the jurisdiction of the United States in the matter . A pre-trial conference call was scheduled to take place in the Southern District of New York on Monday, where Prince Andrew was not supposed to appear . His lawyer was to argue that the legal documents were not properly served on him by Ms Giuffres’ representatives at her home in Windsor over the weekend. Jeffrey Epstein victim Virginia Giuffre alleged Prince Andrew sexually assaulted her as a teenager (Crime + Investigation / AP) Ms Giuffre, previously Roberts, alleges that she was forced to have sex with the Duke on three occasions while being abused by convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Mr. Brettler is a senior partner of Lavely & Singer and has represented several celebrities accused of sexual assault, including Armie Hammer and Danny Masterson of This spectacle of the 70s. The independent has contacted Mr. Brettler for comment. Prince Andrew has added top Hollywood lawyer Andrew Brettler to his legal team (Case) The lawsuit claims Prince Andrew intentionally assaulted the complainant sexually while she was a minor. On several occasions, Prince Andrew intentionally touched (Roberts) in an offensive and sexual manner without his consent. Prince Andrew is also represented by Blackfords in the case. In a leaked letter obtained by ABC News , Blackfords attorney Gary Bloxsome said that [Giuffres lawyers] have made several public and even high profile attempts to improperly serve these proceedings in this jurisdiction, in at least one case accompanied by a media representative. In the September 6 letter, he added: These included an attempt to personally serve our client at his home, the instruction of a private process server, and attempts to send the proceedings through email not only to that firm, but to attorneys (who are not licensed to conduct litigation) who are known to have acted for the Duke.

