Britney Spears says her father got rich as a restaurateur with $6 million of his earnings





Britney Spears’ controversial conservatorship is over, but not the row with her father. The pop star alleged in a filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday that Jamie Spears had “enriched” himself with more than $6 million of the singer’s earnings while acting as a curator for nearly 14 years. The filing came in response to Jamie Spears’ request that Britney pay her legal fees for the lengthy legal battle that culminated in the end of the conservatorship in November. Britney Spears also accused her father in the legal filing of “abusive conduct and bullying” and “chronic alcohol abuse”, while alleging an “altercation” between Jamie and one of Britney’s children. The documents also alleged that Jamie used a security firm to spy on Britney’s cellphone while using its resources to further her own career by hosting a cooking show. NBC News contacted Jamie Spears but did not receive a response. He previously said he “acted to protect Britney as a conservative” and “unconditionally loves and supports his daughter”. The latest legal battle with her father comes as Spears, 40, has been in a public war of words with her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears, who is promoting a new memoir, ‘Things I Should Have Said’. Jamie Lynn Spears, 30, said “hello america“that she tried to help her sister during the conservatorship, which controlled Britney’s finances and other aspects of her life. “I took the measurements to help, but how many times can I take the measurements without, you know she has to walk through the door,” Jamie Lynn said. “There was a time when my sister asked me about her confidence and willpower if I would be the person who was sure her boys were getting what she needed.” Britney Spears responded in an Instagram post on Tuesday, implying that Jamie Lynn landed a Nickelodeon show at the age of 12 because of Britney’s fame. She also described her return home after breaking up with ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake, saying Timberlake’s family was “all I’ve known for many years.” Britney ended the message by writing, “I’m sorry Jamie Lynn, I wasn’t strong enough to do what should have been done, slap you and mom in your fucking faces.” NBC News has reached out to Jamie Lynn Spears for comment but has not received a response.

