Karan Johar thinks Bollywood would have been ‘lynched’ if he had created KGF: we don’t have the same leeway





Filmmaker Karan Johar is one of those names in the industry that needs no introduction. There’s no denying that KJo is one of the most successful filmmakers in the film industry. He recently spoke about the Hindi cinema versus South Cinema debate and said that while the Kannada-language period action film KGF was made in Bollywood today, and said that filmmakers in the industry Hindi do not have enough ‘wiggle room’ that the Southern industry enjoys. Speaking to the Film Companion, KJo said: “When I read the reviews of KGF I thought if we did this we would be lynched. But here everyone is like ‘Oh, that was a party, a party” and that I loved it. I loved it with all my heart. But I feel hum yeh banaate? (If we had done that then?)” Also, he said that works both ways and it feels like they aren’t given any sort of leeway and then they try to be someone else. “So we’re everywhere. We’re living a double existence and we have to stop,” the 50-year-old director said. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kuch Kuch director Hota Hai is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming production JugJugg Jeeyo which stars Varun Dhawan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead, whose release is scheduled for June. 24, 2022. He is also set to return as a director with Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, starring Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. The film is set to release on February 10, 2023. Recently, Karan also announced his next directorial adventure – an action film for his birthday and revealed that he will start filming in April 2023. Read also : Karan Johar ‘proud as a parent’ as Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra trailer receives positive response; CONTINUE READING

