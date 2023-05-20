Entertainment
Yes, Liev Schreiber, The Vanderpump Rules Scandal Is Really News
This week:
This week:
All the Vanderpump News that can be printed
I apologize if I burst your eardrums with my, Oh, come on! moan loud enough to be heard in multiple time zones. I am beyond this smug, myopic nonsense.
There was a somewhat viral moment this week when social media users recorded actor Liev Schreiber commenting on an Instagram post from the New York Times promoting the profile archival paper of Vanderpump Rules star Ariana Madix. Is this news? he wrote. IS THIS NEWS? !
To say that Schreiber was trolled for this comment is a similar understatement to saying that I am merely disturbed by this attitude towards entertainment news content. Whether or not you are a Bravo series watcher, the fact is that a massive population of people crave updates, explanations, gossip! on the scandal at the center of it. Plus, if you’re unaware of what’s going on, you might appreciate the public service of an explainer detailing what this whole big deal is and why it’s news.
I have nothing against Schreiber. He even apologized magnanimously, in a way, responding to podcaster and writer Danny Pellegrino, Sincere apologies to you and Mrs. Madix. Didn’t realize I was in the entertainment section.
Although it’s nice that he said that, it still pisses me off. Entertainment news is not something that is limited to the entertainment section. Pop culture is culture. It concerns us, it fuels the national conversation and deserves serious dissection and reporting. (It’s weird to me that an actor I wouldn’t share that view) It reminds me of the years when people had the same attitude every time Kim Kardashian was mentioned. Kim Kardashian. Unquestionably one of the most famous people in the world. Yes, updates on his life are news.
I don’t comment on all the dumb sports stories I see and try to downplay their value. Walk away with your footballs and baseball bats and preposterous amounts of money invested in these corrupt institutions. But understand that other people have other interests that deserve just as much attention.
The Obsessed Daily Beasts
Everything we can’t stop loving, hating and thinking about this week in pop culture.
*Some personal news*
ABC announced this week the production of a new Bachelor titled spin-off The Golden Bachelor which will air this fall. It will follow the format of the long-running dating show franchise, but will feature a cast made up exclusively of older people looking for love.
It’s a whole new kind of love story for the golden years, the network said. In the show, a hopeless romantic is given a second chance at love in the search for a partner to share the last years of life with. Potential lovers have a lifetime of experience, living through love, loss and laughter, hoping for a spark that ignites a future full of endless possibilities.
Anyway, that’s what I’ve been doing for the past few months. I’m thrilled to finally be able to break the news and hope you enjoy following my romantic journey when The bachelor, now with old people premieres this fall.
Fall TV looks dark
Now let’s talk about the real reason why we finally got The Golden Bachelor. Yes, I have long thought that a version of The single person it didn’t just feature 24-year-olds laughingly thinking they’re reaching their last chance at finding a romantic partner would be fascinating. But the circumstances in which it was obtained are depressing.
This week, ABC released what it called a strike-proof fall schedulemeaning a range of shows that can air if the current WGA strike continues and scripted series don’t return to production in time for the fall. This programming: all reality shows, news programs, game shows and reruns of Abbott Elementary School. Let’s call it what it really is: a strike-necessary fall schedule. One please just pay the writers their valuable fall calendar. Networks and studios fuck everyone and refuse to budge the fall schedule.
Either way, enjoy Judge Steve HarveyI guess.
The golden age of television
The last few weeks have made me realize that we’re not really grateful for amazing scripted TV when we have it. For example, I remember watching Doogie Howser, MD when I was growing up. Still, I don’t think I enjoyed the spectacular level of television I had the privilege of watching, until this clip resurfaces online this week: When Bette Midler played a dying Mother Earth, child doctor Neil Patrick Harris couldn’t save her, and then ET appeared.
What to watch this week:
Queenmaker: the creation of an it girl: While it’s not the documentary you’d expect, it’s still a fascinating throwback to the mundane era of the early years. (Now on Hulu)
chinese born american: Michelle Yeoh, Ke Huy Quan, and Stephanie Hsu star in Everything everywhere all at oncegathered for this series. (Wednesday on Disney+)
FUBAR: Admittedly, I haven’t watched this one yet, but the trailer for this Arnold Schwarzenegger action series had me cracking up in incredible ways. (Thursday on Netflix)
What to skip this week:
x fast: Joking aside, it’s not good! (Now in theaters)
white men can’t jump: The world’s most useless remake. (Now on Hulu.)
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
