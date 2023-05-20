12 years of Kartik Aaryan in Bollywood; An overview of his journey and lesser known facts





Kartik Aaryan today completes his 12 years in Bollywood. His first film Pyaar Ka Punchnama was released 12 years ago. Over the years, Koki, as he is affectionately known, has worked in many films and has become a favorite among younger generations. Kartik’s chocolate boy image has girls swooning over him and that’s one of the reasons his theatrical release Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was such a big hit last year back then where other big budget Bollywood movies were struggling at the box office. From Pyaar Ka Punchnama to BB2 Pyaar Ka Punchnama was followed by Akaash Vani, Kaanchi, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Silvat and Guest in London. But it was Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety released in 2018 that made Kartik Aaryan a Bollywood superstar and gave him the solid recognition he had been looking for since his debut. His subsequent films Luka Chuppi and Pati Patni Aur Woh weren’t exactly blockbusters but did well and most importantly, contributed to his growing popularity among the younger generation. His 12 years of Kartik Aaryan @TheAaryanKartik #KarthikAryan pic.twitter.com/BT0rSr7If5 — Chiji (@StanningKartik) May 19, 2023 His few films like Love Aaj Kal, OTT releases like Dhamaka and Freddy flopped at the box office but with these films Kartik proved his versatility. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 released last year has established that it can single-handedly take on a movie and cross the coveted Rs 100 or Rs 200 crore mark. Freddy and Shehzada which followed BB2 were not big hits but they confirmed that Kartik is immensely popular with young audiences. Lesser known facts about Kartik Aaryan The Bollywood star graduated in biotechnology before joining film and wanted to become a scientist while his parents wanted him to pursue medical sciences. His original name is Kartik Tiwari and he has said many times that he has a special interest in girls with dimples, which is why Deepika Padukone is his favorite actress. Although he seriously dated Sara Ali Khan for some time, after he split up with her his name was linked with Ananya Panday and Janhvi Kapoor. However, currently, the Indian idol is rumored to be dating a Canadian model Dimple Sharma. He loves football and tennis and is a staunch vegetarian, does not drink alcohol or smoke.



