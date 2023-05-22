Bruno Mars will release his first new solo album in 7 years | Entertainment
Bruno Mars is set to return with a new sound on his first solo album in seven years.
The ‘Marry You’ hitmaker has been busy working on his follow-up to 2016’s ’24K Magic’, and is said to be in ‘early talks’ for a huge tour next year and beyond.
A music insider told The Sun newspaper’s Bizarre column: Bruno has taken some time to develop a new look and sound following the success of his latest projects.
He is set to complete the new record and is in talks with Live Nation to hammer out a deal that will see him tour the album next year and into 2025.
Bruno wants to include the greatest concerts he has ever given and is keen to mount a large-scale, multidimensional live performance.
While taking a break from his solo career, Bruno teamed up with Anderson .Paak to form the R’n’B superduo Silk Sonic, whose 2021 debut studio album, “An Evening With Silk Sonic”, was won four Grammys.
Anderson previously dubbed Bruno “one of the greatest singers I’ve ever worked with.”
Speaking on R’n’B Now Radio on Apple Music 1, he said: “It was important to me. Like I was just trying to figure it all out, living in the moment, like being in the studio I’ve done I don’t know a person old, young, everyone on my checklist I’ve already checked and done all kinds of things, I’ve had records that got Grammys but there are things but like there is always a place an artist wants to go and I wanted to go straight to the top.
And there’s a cheat code, you know what I’m sayin’? Everyone told me the cheat code was related to this guy. Get Bruno on your side, and yeah, it’s drugs.
He also revealed that the couple had a great working relationship, explaining, “It couldn’t have happened unless it was organic and natural and every day we came to the studio and it was awesome. It was just joking. Some days we didn’t even make music, we just laugh all day and talk shit and rambling. We were having so much fun, man.
I tell him all the time that I have a lot of confidence in him and that feels good too. I felt like a lot of my career was doing collaborations and stuff, but it felt good to be able to trust a guy to try it out like this great vocal producer, one of the greatest singers who I’ve ever worked with and who just pushes me to another level.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos