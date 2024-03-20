Vashu Bhagnani on Akshay Kumar's skinny phase: No better example than poor man Shah Rukh Khan. bollywood news





It is well known that Shah Rukh Khan was going through a tough time in cinema before taking a long break and returning with three films in 2023. Pathaan and Jawan did unprecedented business at the box office and Dunki also managed to stand out. Now, producer Vashu Bhagnani, who is gearing up for the release of his next movie Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, starring Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, said that SRK did not have any success for 7 years before making a big comeback. He was asked about Akshay and Tiger's recent track record at the box office and if that added pressure. In a conversation with Bollywood Hungama, when asked about Akshay and Tiger's recent failures, Vashu said, “It all depends from film to film. And they are both brilliant actors. There was no difference. (It makes no difference). And there is no better example than that of Shah Rukh Khan. Poor guy, not a single photo has been published for 5-7 years. (There is no better example than Shah Rukh Khan. Poop, he didn't have a hit for 5-7 years.) And look how he bounced back in 2023. His three films Pathaan, Jawan and Dunki were super-duper hits. .” ALSO READ | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas reach Ayodhya with their daughter Malti Marie amid chants of Jai Shree Ram. Watch Vashu said that it is not the actor's fault if a film doesn't work, but the way the film took shape and its timing. “It’s not the actors’ fault. It’s the timing, how the film took shape and whether the film was accepted, those factors are more important,” he said. Talking about the timing, Vashu spoke about Mission Raniganj, starring Akshay Kumar, and spoke about the film's failure at the box office. “Two weeks after the release of the film, the Uttarakhand tunnel collapse took place. If the film had been released at that time, it would have had more attendance. Nonetheless, the movie turned out great. The director did a good job. What did Akshay Kumar do? What is Sardarji made of? (What work by Akshay in this. What a sardarji),” he said. Mission Raniganj was released in theaters in October 2023. According to Bollywood Hungama, the film grossed Rs 33.74 crore during its run. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

