The NAB Show 2024 is the definitive global destination for future innovations and trends in the broadcasting, media and entertainment industries.





With more than 155 countries represented, the NAB Show, taking place April 13-17 at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is undoubtedly the global destination for all things broadcast, media and entertainment. Dignitaries and delegations from six continents will come together to explore cutting-edge technologies, forge strategic partnerships and shape the future of content creation. We are delighted to see growing participation in the show from a number of regions around the world and honored to have so many important international dignitaries in attendance,” said Chris Brown, Executive Vice President and General Manager of NAB Global Connections and Events. The NAB Show has always been the global gathering place for the media and entertainment industry. Collaboration and knowledge sharing across all of these markets is part of what makes the show experience so special. International markets are witnessing rapid expansion of over-the-top (OTT) streaming, live events, cinematic stories, sports and electronic games. In fact, total gaming revenue is expected to increase from $227 billion in 2023 to $312 billion in 2027, with advertising revenue alone expected to nearly double to $100 billion in 2025 (PWC). This growth has driven record investments of nearly a quarter of a billion dollars in content for markets including South Korea, Germany and India. The global impact is also felt at the NAB Show with the strong presence of international government officials representing the Ministries of Communication, Information, Arts and Culture, Broadcasting, Media, as well as National Commissions of communication and broadcasting, chambers of commerce and legislative assemblies, participating from Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Croatia, Costa Rica, Indonesia, Kenya, Kuwait, Japan, Mongolia, Nepal, Nigeria, Oman, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Sri Lanka, Trinidad and Tobago, Uganda, United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates. Emirates and more. These influential dignitaries travel to Las Vegas to learn about the latest technologies unveiled and seek expert advice and solutions for the development of their own countries. The international maker scene comes alive as storytellers from around the world converge on the Show. Here, the world's film and television councils, commissions, alliances and guilds come together to hone their craft and advance content creation around the world. This year, groups from Canada, China, Egypt, India, Indonesia, Nepal, South Korea and the United Kingdom will travel to join their global community of creators. This year, 34 delegation buying groups from around the world will participate in the NAB Show, including 10 new groups representing regions spanning Europe, Africa, the Caribbean, Oceania and Central Asia, as well as hundreds of international journalists. With nearly 40 percent of registered press coming from outside the United States, the NAB Show anticipates extensive global coverage. Hot topics on the international scene include new technologies, games and cinema. Interest sessions: – A Case Study of Caliente TV's Studio Construction and Latin America Broadcast Market: This all-Spanish speaking panel will discuss the unique challenges and opportunities associated with building and operating studios and broadcast facilities. production on the Latin American market.

–Catch a Global Star: Unveiling the Rise of Non-English Entertainment: A crash course in the future of global entertainment, this public conversation will dive into the statistics of a remarkable shift in content investment.

– Shaping the Future of TV: Brazil's Journey to TV 3.0 and Paris Olympics Live Broadcast Trials: Learn how Brazil will use the 2024 Paris Olympics to pave the way for TV3 rollout .0 in 2025.

–A case study on problem-solving innovations in virtual production workflows: The Emerging Media Lab at Whistling Woods International, a leading film school in India, will demonstrate a new media transfer protocol metadata as well as state-of-the-art hardware and software to seamlessly integrate external hardware and workflows. The NAB Show also features international pavilions, featuring global companies and technology pioneers showcasing various innovations and services, throughout the show: –Bavarian Pavilion (Germany)

–Companies France

–Great Britain and Northern Ireland

–KOTRA in the Center and West (Korea)

–Walloon Office of Exports and Investments (Belgium)

