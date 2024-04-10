Coachella 2024 lineup features surprises and even 'conflicting' moments – Music – Entertainment





Coachella has announced the lineup for the first weekend of its 2024 festival and it includes a few surprises and a few disappointments. On Tuesday, the official account of the famous music festival published the schedule for April 12-14 and indie band Vampire Weekend appears to have joined the set, as they cryptically captioned the post with: “Vampire Weekend 1” . The post sent fans into a frenzy, scanning the charts for a potential cameo from the group. Vampire Weekend will make its surprise appearance at the Outdoor Theater at 5 p.m., but this isn't the first time Coachella has surprised concertgoers. READ MORE: Jelly Roll Dominates 2024 CMT Awards: Full List of Winners and Nominees

Meanwhile, some are upset by his “conflicting” schedules. The main set times are as follows. Friday evening on the Coachella stage, Lil Uzi Vert from 7:35 p.m. to 8:20 p.m., Peso Pluma from 9:05 p.m. to 10:10 p.m. before Lana Del Rey headlines from 11:20 p.m. Saturday, Blur on the Coachella stage from 7:40 p.m. to 8:40 p.m. before No Doubt at 9:25 p.m. until 10:40 p.m. before Tyler, The Creator headliner at 11:40 p.m. Saturday's schedule also includes Vampire Weekend, which is scheduled to play from 5:00 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. Sunday, Bebe Rexha takes the stage from 6:50 p.m. to 7:35 p.m. before J Calvin from 8:20 p.m. to 9:20 p.m., Doja Cat headlines from 10:25 p.m. Fans aren't happy with this year's lineup, with one writing: “Out of 6 Coachellas, I've never seen my artists overlap so badly. Extremely disappointing.” “The time conflict between Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan is a HATE CRIME,” another fan added. Chappell Roan will perform on the Gobi Stage from 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m. Don't miss…

However, Sabrina's set starts at 6:00 p.m. on the Coachella stage and ends at 7:00 p.m. Sabrina and Chappell share fans as Chappell is currently opening for Olivia Rodrigo, known for teaming up with Sabrina on tour. Another fan agreed: “Sabrina and Chappell conflicts should be a crime.” The Imperatice also overlapped during this time, while Isoknock and No Doubt also clashed. One fan wrote: “Now I just have to pray that Band B isn't in the lab during this time either.” There have also been other non-weather complaints about the schedule. “Why are you doing it bottom up,” one fan wrote, referring to the format of the graphics.

The festival placed the opening acts at the bottom, moving up and placing the headliners at the top, making it difficult to follow. However, fans love that the festival included Vampire Weekend and are also begging to have the new addition to the second weekend's lineup. The group's arrival comes after Lovejoy pulled out, citing concerns for their lead singer, Wilbur Soot, and his mental health. In 2023, Coachella organizers announced Blink-182's surprise set, the group's first concert since reuniting, just a day before the festival began. Blink-182 replaced Frank Ocean as headliner for the festival's second weekend last year.

