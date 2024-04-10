Francis Ford Coppola's 'Megalopolis' to premiere at Cannes – The Daily Reporter





NEW YORK (AP) Nearly half a century later Francis Ford Coppola After winning the Palme d'Or at the Cannes Film Festival, he will return to the French Riviera festival to premiere his self-financed epic Megalopolis. The first was confirmed to The Associated Press on Tuesday by a person close to the project who requested anonymity because they were not authorized to make the announcement. Hollywood Trade Deadline first reported that Megalopolis will screen in competition at 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The French film festival did not immediately respond to messages Tuesday. Cannes president Thierry Fremaux is expected to announce the competition lineup on Thursday in Paris. Fremaux told Variety last week that he hopes to program Megalopolis at this year's festival. “Megalopolis is a project that he wanted to make for so long and he did it independently, in his own way, as an artist,” Fremaux said. “He built the legend of the Cannes Film Festival and it would be a honor to welcome him again, as a filmmaker coming to present his new film. The fact that Megalopolis is screening in competition means that Coppola, 85, will be eligible for the Palme d'Or at Cannes, 45 years after winning it for Apocalypse Now. Coppola shared the Palme that year with Volker Schlndorff's Die Blechtrommel, but he won the top prize at Cannes 50 years ago, for The Conversation. In recent weeks, Coppola screened Megalopolis for friends and family and began purchasing it from distributors. The project, which he began designing in the early 1980s, would have cost $120 million. Coppola invested his money with the help of his wine empire to carry out a passion project of rebuilding a metropolis. It stars Adam Driver and Giancarlo Esposito, and includes a star-studded cast including Jon Voight, Laurence Fishburne, Aubrey Plaza, Shia LaBeouf, Chloe Fineman, Kathryn Hunter and Dustin Hoffman. The Cannes Film Festival, which begins on May 14, has already announced the premieres of George Miller's film. Furiosa: A Mad Max saga and that of Kevin Costner “Horizon, an American saga.” Earlier Tuesday, the festival said George Lucas will receive an honorary Palme d'Or. Source: job

