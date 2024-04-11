Akshay Kumar's first salary was Rs 150, he worked as an errand boy in a travel agency: Then I went to Bangkok, Delhi, I sold artificial jewelry | Bollywood News





Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is now one of the highest-paid actors in Bollywood, has opened up about how he spent his days working tirelessly as an errand boy at a travel agency when he was just fifteen. Akshay revealed that he earned Rs 150 from this job and later moved to places like Dhaka and Bangkok for better opportunities. In an interview with Curly Tales, Akshay said: I received my first paycheck when I was working in a travel agency in Kolkata. Tiger asked, errand boy? Akshay replied: Yes, errand boy. Akshay continued: My salary there was between Rs 150 and Rs 200. This was somewhere in 1984, and I was maybe 15 to 16 years old. When asked why he ventured into the work so early, Akshay replied, When a person is not educated, of course he will strive to do something. It was the only job I got. Afterwards I went to Dhaka, there was a hotel there. Then I went to Bangkok, then to Delhi. I worked in Delhi. I was selling artificial jewelry in Delhi. I used to buy jewelry in Delhi and sell it here in Mumbai. If I bought the jewelry for Rs 20,000, I sold it for Rs 24,000. Akshay, in an interview with Mid-day, had earlier revealed that his journey to stardom took a major turn during his visit to the Natraj studio. Scheduled for a flight to Bangalore, he is approached by a makeup artist who offers him the chance to become a hero. Akshay agreed and received his payment that day. He remembers receiving three checks: Rs 5,000 for the first film, Rs 50,000 for the second and Rs 1.5 lakh for the third. Tiger and Akshay are currently seen in the film Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Also starring Prithviraj Sukumaran, the film hit theaters on April 11. Click for more updates and latest Bollywood news and entertainment updates. Also get the latest news and headlines from India and around the world on The Indian Express.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/bollywood/akshay-kumars-first-salary-was-rs-150-worked-as-an-errand-boy-in-travel-agency-then-i-went-to-bangkok-delhi-sold-artificial-jewellery-9263935/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos