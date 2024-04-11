OJ Simpson, football player and actor accused of murdering ex-wife, dies at 76





OJ Simpson, the former football champion turned actor who was acquitted in a sensational trial of charges of murdering his ex-wife and her friend, has died of cancer, his family has confirmed. He was 76 and died Wednesday at his home in Las Vegas. Her family took to her official X account to to write, On April 10, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you respect their wishes for privacy and grace. More Variety Although Simpson was not convicted of the death of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ronald Goldman, three years after his criminal trial, he was found liable in a civil suit brought by the victims' families. Born Orenthal James Simpson in San Francisco, he won the Heisman Trophy at USC and then set records playing professional football for the San Francisco 49ers and Buffalo Bills. He began acting while still at USC and appeared in Medical Center before becoming a professional football player. He appeared in films such as The Klansman, The Cassandra Crossing, and The Towering Inferno, as well as the miniseries Roots, while still in the NFL. After retiring from football, he starred in three films Naked Gun and the comedy Back to the Beach. He had completed a two-hour pilot for the adventure series Frogmen when his arrest brought an abrupt end to the NBC project. On June 12, 1994, his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ronald Goldman were found murdered outside his Brentwood apartment. Simpson, who had pleaded no contest to a domestic violence charge against Nicole Brown Simpson when they were married, was considered a person of interest in the murders and charges were filed against him. Instead of surrendering, a media spectacle erupted when he attempted to flee in his white Ford Bronco and police followed him in a low-speed chase. The televised chase on June 17 attracted an estimated 95 million people. The ensuing trial became a media circus and Simpson was found not guilty of both murders. But in 1997, Goldman's family filed a civil suit against Simpson, and he was found liable for wrongful death and battery against Goldman and battery against Nicole Brown Simpson. He was ordered to pay $33.5 million in damages. He later served nearly nine years in prison for robbery, kidnapping and other charges in connection with a Las Vegas sports memorabilia project, and was released in 2017. Hollywood films and docuseries, such as Fox's The OJ Simpson Story (1995), CBS American Tragedy (2000), Investigation Discoveries OJ: Trial of the Century (2014), OJ: Made in America (2016), award-winning Oscar, and FX The People. v. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story (2016) starring Cuba Gooding Jr., chronicled the infamous trial. Sacha Baron Cohen, while dressed as the character for his 2018 Showtime series Who Is America?, attempted to extract a confession from Simpson in an awkward, but memorable, interview. In 2021, Simpson was released early for good behavior. Register for Variety Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, TwitterAnd Instagram.

