Pompeii: superb frescoes of mythological characters discovered on an archaeological site









CNN

—

Ancient Romans enjoyed more than just food at their feasts, a new discovery at the archaeological site of Pompeii has shown. Archaeologists working at this world-famous site discovered a banquet hall with walls painted black and covered in frescoes depicting mythological figures associated with the Trojan War. The ornate room provides an elegant setting for entertaining or chatting at banquets, said the Pompeii Archaeological Park, which oversees the site. The walls were painted black to prevent smoke from oil lamps from being visible on the walls, Gabriel Zuchtriegel, director of the archaeological park, said in a press release on Thursday. People gathered for dinner after sunset; the flickering light of the lamps had the effect of giving the impression that the images were moving, especially after a few glasses of good Campanian wine, he continues. One of the frescoes represents a meeting between Helen and Paris, son of the Trojan king Priam, identified by a Greek inscription of his other name, Alexandros. In Greek mythology, Paris's kidnapping of Helen by her Greek husband, Menelaus, led to the Trojan War. Another shows Cassandra, daughter of Priam, dejected, with the god Apollo. According to legend, Apollo promised Cassandra the gift of prophecy but, when she did not give in to his desires, he punished her by also ordering that her prophecies should never be believed. His warning about the fall of Troy, for example, went unheeded. The newly revealed dining room is approximately 15 meters long (49 feet) and six meters wide (20 feet) and opens onto a courtyard with a long staircase leading to the second floor, according to the release. On the fresh plaster of the staircase arches, someone had drawn in charcoal two pairs of gladiators and what appears to be an enormous stylized phallus. Under the arches, a large pile of building materials was discovered. The ancient Greco-Roman city of Pompeii was buried under ash and volcanic glass during the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 CE and since the 1700s, archaeologists have been unearthing the city frozen in time. The site contains 1,070 dwellings with more than 13,000 rooms, as well as public and sacred spaces, according to the archaeological park. This latest discovery was made during an extensive ongoing excavation. Other finds revealed so far in the excavation area include two connected houses, a bakery, a laundry room and a beautifully frescoed living room.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/11/style/pompeii-stunning-frescoes-mythological-uncovered-intl-scli-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos