Fake rendering of I-94 Detroit Hollywood sign sets expectations





The Detroit sign described as a “Hollywood-style” decoration along Interstate 94 drew mixed reviews from people who saw it, but Mayor Mike Duggan said they were induced into error by an unofficial publication on social networks. On Thursday, Duggan said he had not yet driven by the sign, but blamed a “fake” social media post for setting incorrect expectations about the installation along the highway before the draft of the NFL. The mayor saw the message, thinking General Services Director Brad Dick was planning a similar installation until Dick told him it was a “false message,” Duggan said Thursday during a 'an NFL Draft press conference. “Brad is our extremely ambitious director of corporate services, and he said, 'I want to do something besides the boring Welcome to Detroit sign,'” Duggan said. “I said, ‘Sure, Brad, I’m more interested in picking up trash on the highway.’ I didn’t really focus on (the sign) until about a month ago . I saw a post on Instagram of a spectacular Hollywood billboard. I called Brad and said, 'That's awesome, I didn't know you dreamed that big.' This is a false message. Some guy on Instagram just made it up.” Duggan said he told Dick he would have a problem with people thinking it was the real “Detroit” sign. “He said, 'No, no, mayor, you don't really understand social media. People don't confuse fake posts with real life,'” Duggan said. “Well, yesterday I received an email from a purchasing manager in New Jersey demanding that I fire the purchasing staff because they did not receive the sign we ordered.” “They're spreading a false message… claiming that the city of Detroit didn't deliver on what we promised, so I guess Brad will learn to be ambitious and try to do something special, but I applaud the ambition to do something special. above the boring side. And I think if he hadn't been judged against this extraordinary artist on Instagram, he would have done well,” Duggan said. The NFL Draft is scheduled to begin Thursday, April 25 in downtown Detroit. Several roads will be closed around the footprint, but attendees will be able to take advantage of several public transportation options to access the event area. Visitors can expect several events around the footprint at Beacon Park, Capitol Park, Grand Circus Park and Harmonie Park, which will have large screens to watch the action. A display of 20 soccer cleat sculptures for the “DCLEATED” exhibit is also on display downtown and available for auction. Dana Afana is the Detroit City Hall reporter for the Free Press. Contact: [email protected]. Am here:@DanaAfana.

