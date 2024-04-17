Is Muhammad Ali's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on a wall so people can't step on his name?
Claim:
Muhammad Ali's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is on a wall so people can't step on the name “Muhammad.”
Rating:
In April 2024, a claim was shared on Reddit that Muhammad Ali's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is located on a wall to prevent people from stepping on his name. The post, which received 33,000 upvotes, likely gained traction because of the star's unique status as the only one on the Walk of Fame that people can't physically walk on.
This claim has been circulating widely on social media platforms for years, including X (formerly Twitter) as well asRedditOnline accounts shared images of the Ali star alongside captions highlighting its distinctive location and attributing it to a gesture of respect for the late boxer's Muslim faith.Userson expressed their admiration for this tribute.
It's true that Ali's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame is positioned differently from every other star on the sidewalk, with the world heavyweight boxing champion's star hanging on one wall..The placement of his star is not only unique but also symbolic, reflecting the boxer's dedication to his Muslim faith.
Snopes contacted Ana Martinez, who works at the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce as vice president of media and talent relations and producer of the Walk of Fame ceremony.
“Mr. Ali did not want the name of the Prophet Muhammad to be stepped on and he made a special request for it to be placed on a wall,” Martinez said. “This was granted by Walk of Fame Selection Chairman Johnny Grant.”
The official website of Hollywood Walk of Famenoted that Ali's star is located at 6801 Hollywood Blvd., affixed to a wall that is part of the Dolby Theater entertainment complex. The star was unveiled on January 11, 2002 to honor Ali's contributions to the world of sports and entertainment.
Martinez said USA today it was in 2016 that the sports icon received the honor usually reserved for artists because“He was a showman. He had two Grammy-nominated spoken word albums. He was also an entertainer.”
According to IndependentAli's star was placed on a wall rather than on the sidewalk because he did not want his name to be trampled upon by “people who have no respect for me”, with the pugilist saying at the time from the 2002 ceremony: “I am named after our beloved Prophet Mohammad (peace be upon him), and there is no way I should allow people to trample on his name.
In 1964, at the age of 22, Ali changed his name from Cassius Clay to Muhammad Ali, shortly after his conversion to Islam and four years after winning thegold medal in light heavyweight boxing at the 1960 Summer Olympics.
After the name change, at the request of a television journalist why he insisted on being called by this new name, Ali explained, “Because that's the name given to me by my main teacher, the Honorable Elijah Muhammad. That's my original name, it's the name of a black man. Cassius Clay was my slave name, I am no longer a slave.” (Elie Mahomet was the leader of the Nation of Islam at the time.)
When asked what the meaning of his new name was and if he intended to continue his boxing career using it, Ali replied: “Muhammad means 'worthy of all praise' and Ali means 'the highest'. I want to be called by that name. I write autographs under that name. I want to be known all over the world by that name, especially in Asia and Africa, because that's the name. of our people at home.
Snopes previously reported on Ali, who died in 2016 from septic shockafter a years-long battle withParkinson's disease including the assertion that itonce spoke to a suicidal man from the ledge of a building and claimed that Donald Trump had once fought with him.
Sources
The Spirituality of Ali – Muhammad Ali Center. August 26, 2023, https://alicenter.org/meet-ali/spirituality/.
Bulman, May. “Muhammad Ali Dead: Why the iconic boxer's Hollywood star isn't on the Walk of Fame | The Independent.” The independentJune 3, 2017. www.independent.co.ukhttps://www.independent.co.uk/sport/boxing/muhammad-ali-death-hollywood-star-why-is-it-on-the-wall-not-walk-of-fame-a7065186.html.
Elie Mahomet | Nation of Islam, black nationalism, civil rights activist | British. March 28, 2024, https://www.britannica.com/biography/Elijah-Muhammad.
“https://Twitter.Com/TundeSmilez/Status/1668955999129030659.” X (formerly Twitter), https://twitter.com/TundeSmilez/status/1668955999129030659. Accessed April 15, 2024.
Mallenbaum, Carly. “Why Ali's Hollywood star is on a wall (not the floor).” USA TODAY, https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2016/06/04/muhammad-ali-hollywood-star/85426914/. Accessed April 15, 2024.
Mohammed Ali | Cassius Clay changes his name to Muhammad Ali | Episode 2 | PBS. www.pbs.org, https://www.pbs.org/video/cassius-clay-changes-his-name-muhammad-ali-dfjgzt/. Accessed April 15, 2024.
service Corina Knoll Corina Knoll is a former reporter for the Metro section of the Los Angeles Times. She was part of the team that investigated corruption at Bell, leading to the paper's 2011 Pulitzer Prize, et al. “Los Angeles mourns Muhammad Ali, the activist, artist and icon.” Los Angeles TimesJune 4, 2016, https://www.latimes.com/local/lanow/la-me-muhammad-ali-hollywood-star-20160604-snap-story.html.
Walk of Fame | Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. https://hollywoodchamber.net/tag/walk-of-fame/. Accessed April 15, 2024.
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos