Sophie Kinsella: Shopaholic author reveals brain cancer diagnosis









CNN

—

Sophie Kinsella, the bestselling author of the Shopaholic book series, has revealed she is undergoing treatment for brain cancer. I have wanted to share an update on my health with you for a long time and have been waiting for the strength to do so, she wrote in a statement. Instagram post Wednesday. In late 2022, I was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a form of aggressive brain cancer. I haven't shared this before because I wanted to make sure my children could hear and process the news in privacy and adjust to our new normal, she continued. Glioblastomas are a fast-growing type of brain tumor and the most common type of cancerous (malignant) brain tumor in adults, according to a charity. Cancer research in the UK. Kinsella, who lives in the UK with her husband and children, said she was under the care of an excellent team at a London hospital and had undergone successful surgery, then radiotherapy and chemotherapy, which are still ongoing. At the moment everything is stable and I generally feel very good, although I am very tired and my memory is even worse than before, she added. The author, also known as Madeleine Wickham, has sold more than 45 million copies of her books, translated into more than 40 languages, in more than 60 countries, she says. website. Its Shopaholic protagonist, Becky Bloomwood, a financial journalist with a passion for shopping and desperation with money, appeared on the big screen in a 2009 film adaptation Confessions of a Shopaholic. She was played by Australian actress Isla Fisher. Sending you so much love and healing energy, Fisher commented under Kinsella's Instagram post. I am so grateful to my family and close friends who have given me incredible support, and to the wonderful doctors and nurses who cared for me, Kinsella added in her message. I am also very grateful to my readers for your continued support. The wonderful response to The Burnout really lifted my spirits during a difficult time, she continued. Kinsella's latest book, the romantic comedy The Burnout, was released in October.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/04/18/style/shopaholic-author-sophie-kinsella-cancer-intl-scli/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos