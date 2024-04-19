Gay 30 Rock actor responds to school that canceled book tour





Actor Maulik Pancholy thanked his fans Thursday for their support after a Pennsylvania school board canceled a planned visit by the author because of his lifestyle and activism. In an Instagram video, the openly gay actor put both words in quotes as he shared his reaction to the Cumberland Valley School District's decision to rescind his invitation to speak at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg . Pancholy, who played Jack Donaghy's assistant Jonathan on 30 Rock, says his two middle grade books, The Best at It and Nikhil Out Loud, reflect the full, complicated and wonderful lives of middle schoolers. Watch the video message via Instagram below. As a middle school student, I never saw myself represented in the stories around me. I didn't find any books featuring South Asian American or LGBTQ+ characters. They didn't exist, he continued. And when I started writing my own novels so many years later, I still had trouble finding those stories. This is why I wrote my books in the first place. Because representation matters. He added that his activism on school campuses amounts to letting all young people know that they are seen. To let them know they matter. “When I talk about the characters in my books who feel different, I'm always surprised by the number of young people who raise their hands, regardless of their identity and background, to share how they too feel different,” said declared the actor and author. This is the power of books. They develop empathy. I wonder why a school board is so afraid of this? Pancholy said he heard from former and current students and faculty at the school and thanked them for their outpouring of solidarity, love and support. I hope every MVMS student receives this message of support and love. That you know that no matter who you are, you have your place. To each of you: I see you. I like you. You matter, he concluded. No one can deprive you of this. Pancholy is also known for playing Arnav in Only Murders in the Building and Dev Jain in The Good Fight. He is also a voice actor, whose credits include the Nickelodeon animated series Sanjay and Craig and Disney Channels Phineas and Ferb.

