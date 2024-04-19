30 Rock Actor Maulik Pancholy Opens Up About Canceled School Visit





A '30 Rock' actor whose school trip was canceled due to his 'lifestyle' is speaking out. Maulik Pancholy, who played Jack Donaghy's (Alec Baldwin) assistant Jonathan on the NBC sitcom, said his “heart goes out” to the students and community of Pennsylvania, where a school board voted unanimously to cancel his visit to school. “When I visit schools, my 'activism' is to let all young people know that they are seen. To let them know that they matter,” Pancholy, 50, captioned a video on Instagram THURSDAY. The school board, during a public meeting posted on social media Monday, voted 8-0 to cancel Pancholy's May 22 appearance at Mountain View Middle School in Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania. Cumberland Valley School District board members expressed concern about his political activism and “lifestyle,” allegedly a reference to the fact that Pancholy was openly gay. USA TODAY reached out to the Cumberland Valley School Board and Pancholy's representative for comment. Check: USA TODAY's Weekly List of Best-Selling Books Pancholy, who is also known as the voice of Baljeet Tjinder in “Phineas and Ferb” and Sanjay Patel in “Weeds,” is the author of two middle-grade children's books: 2019's “The Best At It” on a gay, Indian-American, successful boy. 2022's “Nikhil Out Loud” about middle school theater students rising up against homophobia. In addition to public speaking and school visits, his website notes his work as an activist on former President Barack Obama's Advisory Commission on Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders and co-founder of the commission's anti-bullying campaign, Act To Change, now a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. “When I talk about the characters in my books who feel 'different,' I'm always surprised by how many young people raise their hands, regardless of their identity or background, to share how they too feel different. ” he said in his Instagram post. Pancholy continued: “That's the power of books. They develop empathy. I wonder why a school board is so afraid of that?” The actor said he heard from current and former students and faculty at the school, thanking them for the “outpouring of solidarity, love and support.” Cumberland Valley School District parents and teachers also shared their frustrations with the school board's decision under this post. “As a Cumberland Valley School District parent, we are fighting for you right now. We have a school board meeting on May 6 and we are ready to make your case!” » commented a parent. “As a CV parent, I stand with you. I support everything you had to say that was silenced by the school board. I too ask: WHAT ARE THEY SCARED OF? #replacetheeight” , wrote another parent. “As a teacher in the Cumberland Valley School District, we stand with you and against our school board,” another comment read. “They do not represent the love and support we have for your achievements, your representation and members of the LGBTQ+ community. We are making our voices heard!”

