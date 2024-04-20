Sesame Workshop writers reach new contract, avoid strike

Sesame Workshop writers have reached a five-year deal with the production company behind “Sesame Street,” avoiding the possibility of picket lines popping up in the show's friendly neighborhood.

The Writers Guild of America confirmed the deal Friday evening. The group of 35 writers employed by the nonprofit voted unanimously in favor of a strike authorization vote last week.

“We are very proud to work for an organization that values ​​its writers, and we believe this new contract will have a positive impact on writers across the children's media landscape. The “S” truly means Solidarity. We are pleased to have a contract in place that allows Sesame to do what it does best: lead,” the WGA Sesame Workshop Negotiating Committee said in a statement.

The union sought to ensure that writing for the show's animated segments and social media content would be covered by minimum rates. According to the guild, the agreement includes these provisions. The deal also includes paid parental leave benefits, artificial intelligence provisions and enhanced streaming residual.

The contract was set to expire Friday and writers were expected to begin picketing next week if an agreement had not been reached.

Sesame Workshop praised what it described as an “industry benchmark” for the deal.

“We value our writers and their meaningful contributions to the creative process, which are integral to our ability to fulfill our nonprofit mission,” a Sesame Workshop spokeswoman said. “This agreement demonstrates our dedication to our creative talent, and we appreciate the WGA’s collaboration in working with us to establish this new industry benchmark.”

Sesame Workshop is based in New York, but the company's scribes are represented by both WGA West and WGA East. “Sesame Street” airs on the streamer Max as well as PBS.

“Sesame Workshop writers have won a new deal that recognizes the value of the incredible work they do to educate and enlighten children around the world. This contract could not have been concluded without the solidarity and courage shown by the entire bargaining unit throughout the negotiations. Workers win when they are united,” said WGA East President Lisa Takeuchi Cullen.