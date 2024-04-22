



DAYTON — A Dayton native who was a respected Hollywood actress has died. >>Breakdown: Major water main break closes Oakwood roads for at least 24 hours Barbara O. Jones died Tuesday at the age of 82 at her home in Dayton, her brother, Raymon Minor, told the Hollywood Reporter. She emerged from the LA Rebellion movement of black filmmakers at UCLA in the 1970s and starred in Haile Gerimas. Bush mom and Julie Dashes Daughters of Dust. Rest in peace and power, Dash wrote on social networks. Jones has been billed as Barbarao, Barbara-O and BarbaraO throughout her career, the Hollywood Reporter said. She also appeared alongside Muhammad Ali in the 1979 television film, Freedom Roadaccording to imdb.com. Jones graduated from Roosevelt High School, where her mother, Alberta, was a business teacher, the Hollywood Reporter said. She was also a local radio personality in the 1960s, under the name Bobbie Montgomery. >>Man dead, woman hospitalized after shooting following domestic incident in Harrison Township Several tributes poured in following Jones' death. Jonathan McNeal, owner of The Neon, offered his condolences on social networks. For me, she is O, he wrote on the Neons Facebook page. Her calls, both grounded and elevated, mean that even though it's been a while since she called, I still hear her voice. We will miss her earthly presence, but she will continue to uplift us. The Cohen Media Group, an independent, Academy Award-winning theatrical distribution and production company, called Jones a brilliant actress. Rest in peace and power, Barbara O. Jones, they said in a statement on social networks. The star of Julie Dash's GIRLS FROM THE DUST, a landmark film that we were honored to have in our catalog, was a brilliant actress. Today, the worlds are a little smaller, a little darker with his passing. Cox Media Group 2024

