Nearly a fortnight after 'Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma' actor Gurucharan Singh's demise, parents await his return





It's been almost a fortnight since Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma Gurucharan Singh fame is gone. The 50-year-old actor was scheduled to take a flight from Delhi to Mumbai on April 22, the day he went missing. The actor's family members have expressed concern as no leads have been found since he went missing at the airport. Hargit Singh, Singh's father, talking with Times of India, said he was very worried and was looking forward to his son's return. “It came as a shock to us and we don't know how to deal with it. I hope the police will get an update soon,” Hargit Singh said. Hargit filed a complaint with the Delhi Police under section 365 (kidnapping). Hargit added YOU that the day before Gurucharan disappeared, he had posted a photo of them together on Instagram, wishing his father a “happy birthday”. The father-son duo also spent the day together. Bhakti Soni, a friend of Gurucharan said YOU that she is in touch with Gurucharan's mother who calls from time to time to find out where her son is. “I was supposed to pick up Gurucharan from the Mumbai airport. However, he never arrived. I also tried to call him but his phone was unreachable. I returned home assuming that he would have could cancel his plan at the last minute,” Soni said. “The next day I learned that he had disappeared,” she added. Gurucharan Singh played the role of Roshan Singh Sodhi in the popular television series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma, which made him a household name. He was a resident of Delhi and was last seen at the Delhi airport carrying a backpack. According to South West Delhi DCP Rohit Meena, several teams have been formed and based on the airport's CCTV footage, the search for Gurucharan Singh is on. Published May 7, 2024, 06:56 EAST

