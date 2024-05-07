Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Heeramandi actor Shekhar Suman joins BJP







Commenting on why he joined the BJP, the actor said that he was waiting for Heeramandi to become a success before joining the party. “Log kahi ye na kahe ki mere paas karne ko kuch nahi tha, isleye politics joins ki. Heeramandi has now become a global hit,” the comedian-actor said.

He said it was probably God's wish to go into politics. “Hoiye vahi jo ram rach rakha,” Shekhar Suman quoted Ram Charitmanas as saying. “Until yesterday, I did not know that I would be sitting here today because many things in life happen, consciously or unconsciously. I came here with a very positive thought and I would like to thank God for ordered to come here…” Suman added. All

Earlier, actress Rupali Ganguly joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the presence of prominent party leaders in New Delhi.

Recently, Suman gained attention for her role in 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar', which premiered on Netflix on May 1. Shekhar Suman, who plays the role of Zulfiqar Ahmed in Heeramandi. Reflecting on the learning journey and the unexpected opportunity, Shekhar expresses his gratitude for the chance to work with the filmmaker.

Talking about his experience of working with Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Shekhar Suman told ANI, “As an artist, you want to work with a well-known director. I was lucky enough to work with him, but at every stage, on every path, a person learns something But when he comes with a good filmmaker, he climbs many steps. So I feel like when I started this work in Heeramandi, I just had to do it. would it be just one scene. Because to be seen in this environment doing something is a great thing in itself. But there's also a connection to that. I didn't expect it.

Through the stories of courtesans and their patrons, the series delves deep into the cultural reality of Heeramandi. It features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Aditi Rao Hydari, Sharmin Segal, Taha Shah Badussha, Shekhar Suman and Adhyayan Suman. The project promises to be an epic saga of love, power, revenge and freedom.

