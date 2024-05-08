50 Cent sues ex Daphne Joy for defamation after rape accusation | Entertainment

50 Cent sued his ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy on Monday, accusing her of defamation after she claimed he raped her during their relationship.
The Many Men rapper, 48, claimed Joy only accused him of rape because he was seeking sole custody of their 11-year-old son Sire, according to TMZ. He said the allegations had tarnished his company's reputation and hurt its chances of winning the case.
Joy, 37, dated 50 Cent from 2011 to 2013 and shared a long Instagram post on March 28 addressed to the rapper, whose legal name is Curtis Jackson.
Let's really focus on your true evil actions of raping and physically abusing me, Joy wrote. You are no longer my oppressor and my God will take care of you from this moment on.
50 Cent and Joy were in a legal dispute over custody of Sire when Rodney Jones, also known as Lil Rod, mentioned Joy in a lawsuit against Sean Diddy Combs.
The suit accused Combs of abusing and manipulating Jones. In the documents, Jones said Combs paid the women monthly as sex workers, and he named Joy as one of those women.
The claim that I am a sex worker is 100% false and constitutes defamation, Joy responded on Instagram. I am hiring an attorney to explore all legal remedies against Rodney and his attorney.
50 cents mentioned the lawsuit in a tweet which said: I didn't know you were a sex worker, little sex worker.
Joy responded to that tweet with her Instagram post, accusing 50 Cent of raping and abusing her while she was absent from Sires' life.
In 2013, 50 Cent was accused of domestic violence for allegedly kicking Joy in the stomach during a violent rampage in her Southern California home. He finally pleaded no contest to one misdemeanor count of vandalismand the domestic violence charge was dropped.
