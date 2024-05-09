Animal shelter finds homes for all in one day | Entertainment

We came back empty-handed.
That's the phrase Onslow County Animal Services hopes to say every time they leave for an adoption event, and it's one that Director Howard Martin was able to say this week.
The Saturday event, held at Stevenson Toyota, concluded after 19 dogs and 31 cats, every adoptable animal at the shelter, found homes.
For the majority we had an empty kennel, Martin said. Not every dog or cat available for adoption was there at the end of the day.
There were a handful of animals, including those who hadn't been at the shelter long enough to be put up for adoption, and a cat recovering from spay/neuter surgery who wasn't yet ready to leave. the shelter, Martin said.
It's something shelter employees and volunteers have wanted to see happen for years, Martin said, and their video of the empty kennels and cat rooms has been shared thousands of times on Facebook while others rejoiced in their accomplishment.
One of the happy new pet owners is 6-year-old Athena Ashlock. Her mother, Chris Ashlock, said she and her husband discussed giving Athena a kitten since her brother had a dog and they knew they wanted to adopt her from the shelter.
When they learned of Stevenson's adoption event, Ashlock said they decided to wait until then and surprise Athena, who thought they were stopping at the Toyota dealership to get the car repaired .
She knew she wanted a little kitten girl, because what 6 year old little girl doesn't want a little kitten girl? » said Ashlock. She immediately fell in love with Rosie and already started calling her that before we even finished the paperwork.
The two absolutely love each other, Ashlock said, and sleep together at night.
Martin said a big thank you was due to Stevenson, a company that advocates for animal welfare in the community. Stevenson hosts four to five adoption events a year and has been extremely supportive of animal services, Martin said.
The Daily News contacted Stevenson but was unable to reach anyone by deadline.
With a constantly revolving door, the shelter already has more animals available and had nine dogs and seven cats available for adoption on Tuesday and the good news is that a new special adoption price is now in effect through Saturday.
Dogs, which normally cost $140, now cost $110 to adopt, while cats, which normally cost $100, cost $80, Martin said. He invited anyone looking for a new family member to visit the shelter located at 244 Georgetown Road in Jacksonville.
|
Sources
1/ https://Google.com/
2/ https://www.jdnews.com/entertainment/animal-shelter-finds-homes-for-all-in-one-day/article_2304e345-3528-5351-b06e-01d08249e159.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
Related