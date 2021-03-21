Emraan Hashmi on being labeled a Bollywood Serial Kisser: It was a different lead; I had my own trip

In a recent interview, Emraan Hashmi opened up about his serial kisser in the Bollywood tag, the lessons he learned from 2020 and more.

Mumbai Saga stars John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi hit the big screen on March 19, 2021, and it’s going very well at the box office. Sanjay Guptas’ staging was highly praised by critics as well as audiences. Recently, while speaking with the ETimes, Emraan Hashmi, who was seen in another avatar in the movie, opened up about his serial kisser in the Bollywood tag, the lessons he learned from 2020 and more.

Speaking about the lesson he learned from 2020, Emraan said it was as trying a time for him as it was for anyone. The lockdown has completely canceled 2020 as a year, for everyone. Even the few days we ventured out to restock supplies, it felt like an apocalyptic movie with people wearing masks; in fact, it still is, added the actor. Later, when asked about his “serial kisser” tag and whether it was a curse or whether he was working in his favor or not, he replied that it was a bit of both. It has helped in a way because it’s like you are associated with something. the kind of bold stories that were unheard of, he said.

He further explained that this was a different trail for him as he had his own journey and his own roadmap. If there was any downside to that, I guess it was constant boxing, the tag was out of place, Emraan added. He didn’t have to take the same route all the time when he was telling different stories and playing different characters. He also said that back then times were different, a country awakening to something and they found it very intriguing. They were surprised by this. I was just doing my job, but apparently millions of people were looking at her and were fascinated by her. Good luck to them, the actor added.

He also explained that as an actor he brings the directors’ vision to life and does what is expected of him. Emraan also made it clear that he still has no issues with a kiss in the movie.

