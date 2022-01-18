Property in the Metaverse and 2022 Fashion Tech Predictions with Vogue Business – Intellectual Property





United States: Property in the Metaverse and 2022 Fashion Tech Predictions with Vogue Business

January 17, 2022 Withers srl

To print this article, all you need to do is be registered or log in to Mondaq.com.

Withers’ global head of fashion tech, Gina Bibby, was featured in two recent Vogue Business articles about the future of fashion tech as we look to the new year, including the race to ownership of the metaverse and intellectual property of fashion, and more general predictions about fashion technology. for 2022. The Vogue Business article, ‘How to trademark on the metaverse‘, reports that luxury fashion brands are racing to take ownership of their presence in virtual spaces, including inNFTs, game worlds and 3D. This race impacts brands whether or not they are still active in the metaverse, and brands are filing metaverse-focused patents and trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO ) and defend their intellectual property in court. Gina, who advises clients on IP considerations in the Metaverse, confirms, “The increase in IP filings indicates that conducting business in the virtual world is an increasingly high priority for brands, and probably necessary to stay relevant and competitive.” The rise in intellectual property filings indicates that doing business in the virtual world is an increasingly high priority for brands, and likely necessary to stay relevant and competitive. Intellectual Property Protection of Trademarks in the Metaverse “Ownership in the metaverse may not be the same as ownership in the physical world,” Gina warns in the post. So what are the best practices for brands looking to protect their intellectual property in the metaverse? Gina recommends that “brands register trademarks with the USPTO and foreign equivalents, consider subscribing to a trademark watch service, and before threatening trademark infringement, evaluate the nature and use trademarks, as not all uses in the metaverse are ‘actionable’.” Other priority topics expected in luxury fashion for 2022 are legal and ethical issues related to NFTs. In the article, ‘Fashion-tech predictions 2022‘, Gina warns that ‘the pace of technological change often exceeds the ability of laws to adapt’, adding that, for intellectual property owners, ‘proper licensing and distribution agreements are not in place and the nature pervasiveness of the metaverse makes it harder to track violators,” presenting a challenge in intellectual property rights enforcement. Despite this challenge, the metaverse and growth of NFTs present an opportunity for luxury fashion brands to invest in exclusivity and consumer loyalty. To see the full article, ‘How to trademark on the metaverse‘, published by Vogue Business on January 11, 2022, please click

here. To see the full article, ‘Fashion-tech predictions 2022‘, published by Vogue Business on January 4, 2022, please click

here. The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide on the subject. Specialist advice should be sought regarding your particular situation.

POPULAR ARTICLES ON: United States Intellectual Property Brand comparison guide Obhan & Associates Trademark comparison guide for the jurisdiction of India, see our comparison guides section to compare across multiple countries The virtues of claiming precisely what the FDA has approved! Finnegan, Henderson, Farabow, Garrett & Dunner, LLP At Teva Pharma. USA, Inc. v. Corcept Therapeutics, Inc., No. 21-1360 (Fed. Cir. Dec. 7, 2021), Federal Circuit upheld the final written decision of the Patent Trial and Appeal Board (“the Commission”) stating Teva failed to show that all of the allegations challenged in PGR2019-00048 would have been obvious. Top Ten TTAB Decisions of 2021 (Part I) Wolf, Greenfield & Sacks, PC The TTABlogger has once again chosen the ten (10) TTAB (Tee-Tee-Ā-Bee) decisions that it considers to be the most important and/or interesting from the previous calendar year (2021).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.mondaq.com/unitedstates/trademark/1150972/ownership-in-the-metaverse-and-2022-fashion-tech-predictions-with-vogue-business The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos