How to unlock all cosmetics in Princess Peach: Showtime





As players progress Princess Peach: Showtime, they may notice that the number of dresses and ribbons available in the lobby shop and in their Warbrode will increase. There are several ways to unlock cosmetic items in Princess Peach: Showtimeand fans will be able to decorate both Princess Peach and Stella, her radiant companion during her visit to the Sparkle Theater.



How Cosmetic Items Work in Princess Peach: Showtime Players will be able to visit the Sparkle Theater Lobby Shop once they have completed the first level of the game, The Castle of Thrones. At first, they will only have five robes and seven ribbons at their disposal, but this number will quickly increase as they unlock more items. Players can access more items in the Lobby Shop by completing certain stages in the game, such as defeating a boss or collecting a certain number of Sparkle Gems. However, they will have to exchange coins for these cosmetics. They can try to find the Ribboner NPC in each level to unlock a bunch of dresses and ribbons, which will automatically be added to their wardrobe for free.

Fans who want to finish 100% Princess Peach: Showtime will have to collect all the dresses and all the ribbons in the game, which means they will have to find the Ribboner, the Hide and Seek Theets and all the Sparkle Gem in each game. In addition to this, they must also participate and obtain a Gold Trophy at all repetition levels. Unfortunately, it is impossible to change the color of a dress

Princess Peach: Showtime

. Even though some dresses have a different color pattern, most of them are pink, as that is Peach's signature color. The dresses and ribbons are purely cosmetic. Stella wears her ribbon all the time, but players won't be able to see Peach's dress once she equips one of her transformations. How to unlock each Princess Peach dress

Here's how players can get each Princess Peach dress Princess Peach: Showtime: Dress Requirements Price Polka dot dress N / A 100 pieces Horizontal striped dress N / A 100 pieces Vertical striped dress N / A 100 pieces Two-tone dress N / A 100 pieces Gradient dress N / A 100 pieces Swordsman's Robe Find the Ribboner in Swordfight-1: The Castle of Thrones – Ninja Dress Find the Ribboner in Ninja-1: Ninjutsu: The Art of Rapids – Pastry dress Find the Ribbon Maker in Pâtissière-1: Welcome to the Candy Festival – Cowgirl dress Find the Ribboner in Cowgirl-1: Cowgirl in the Wilderness – Swordfighter Special Dress Save the swordsman Sparkla 300 pieces Special Ninja Dress Save the Ninja Sparkla 300 pieces Special Pastry Chef Dress Save Sparkla Pastry 300 pieces Special Cowgirl Dress Save Cowgirl Sparkla 300 pieces Disco dress Beat the disco wing 200 pieces Starry dress Get a gold trophy in the Swordfighter Rehearsal challenge – Detective dress Find the Ribboner in Detective-1: The Case of the Missing Mural – Figure skater dress Find the Ribboner in Figure-Skater 1: A Snow Flower on Ice – Dashing Thief Dress Find the Ribboner in Dashing Thief-1: The Perfect Infiltration – Special detective dress Save Detective Sparkla 300 pieces Special figure skater dress Save figure skater Sparkla 300 pieces Dashing Thief Special Dress Save the dashing thief Sparkla 300 pieces Croc dress Defeat Lightfang 200 pieces Heart dress Get a gold trophy in the Dashing Thief Rehearsal challenge – Sparkling dress Collect 100 Sparkling Gems 500 pieces Mermaid dress Find the Ribboner in Mermaid-1: Melody of the Sea – Powerful dress Find the Ribboner in Mighty-1: Mighty Mission: Alien Invasion – Special Mermaid dress Save Mermaid Sparkla 300 pieces Mighty Special Dress Save the mighty Sparkla 300 pieces Purr dress Defeat Purrjector Cat 200 pieces Geometric dress Get a gold trophy in the Cowgirl Rehearsal challenge – Kung Fu Dress Find the Ribboner in Kung Fu-1: A Kung Fu Tale – Special Kung Fu dress Save Kung Fu Sparkla 300 pieces Spotted dress Defeat Spotlion 200 pieces Checked dress Get a gold trophy in the Kung Fu Rehearsal challenge – Scaly dress Get a gold trophy in the Mighty Rehearsal challenge – Grape dress Beat the grapes 500 pieces Radiant dress Complete the main story 500 pieces Special dress Get all the sparkling gems in the game 1,000 pieces Secret dress Find all hide and seek games –

How to unlock each Stella Ribbon Here's how players can get all the Stella Ribbons Princess Peach: Showtime: Ribbon Requirements Price Red ribbon N / A 100 pieces Blue ribbon N / A 100 pieces Yellow ribbon N / A 100 pieces Orange ribbon N / A 100 pieces Lime ribbon N / A 100 pieces Light blue ribbon N / A 100 pieces Black ribbon N / A 100 pieces Swordsman's Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Swordfighter-2: The Ghostly Castle – Pastry ribbon Find the Ribboner in Patissiere-2: Welcome to the Spooky Party – Cowgirl Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Cowgirl-2: Cowgirl at Dusk – Ninja Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Ninja-2: Ninjutsu: The Art of Flames – Multicolor Swordfighter Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Swordfighter-3: The Dark Swordfighter & the Arena – Multicolored Pastry Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Patissiere-3: The Dark Baker & the Bewitching Sweets – Multicolor Cowgirl Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Cowgirl-3: The Dark Engine and the Doomed City – Multicolor Ninja Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Ninja-3: The Dark Ninja & the Legion of Guards – Glittery ribbon Collect 100 Sparkling Gems 500 pieces Detective Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Detective-2: The Case of the Rainy Day Plot – Figure skater ribbon Find the Ribboner in Figure Skater-2: A Parade on Ice – Dashing Thief's Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Dashing Thief-2: The Stolen Statue – Multicolored Detective Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Detective-3: The Dark Museum & the Purple Mystery – Multicolor figure skater ribbon Find the Ribboner in Figure Skater-3: The Dark Ice & the Shadowy Stage – Multicolor Dashing Thief Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Dashing Thief-3: The Dark Prison & the Dangerous Trap – Mermaid ribbon Find the Ribboner in Mermaid-2: Blight of the Sea – Powerful Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Mighty-2: Mighty Mission: The Rescue – Multicolored Mermaid Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Mermaid-3: Dark Depths and Swirling Currents – Multicolored Mighty Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Mighty-3: Dark Space & the Great Meteor – Kung Fu Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Kung Fu-2: – Multicolor Kung Fu Ribbon Find the Ribboner in Kung Fu-3: The Dark School & the Twisted Fist – Radiant Ribbon Complete the main story 500 pieces

Princess Peach: Showtime! Released March 22, 2024 Developer(s) Nintendo Genres Action-Adventure

