Fast fashion is lying to you

There are countless articles and videos that describe the abyss work practiceshorrible environmental assessmentand overall mountain of trash produced by the fast fashion industry. Activists and even much of the general public have been sounding the alarm for more than a decade, but that hasn't stopped the rise of some of the industry's worst offenders. For example, ultra-fast fashion brand Shein rose in value over the past five years, largely thanks to its marketing success on TikTok. Many of us know that fast fashion is bad, but the only way for companies like Shein to thrive is to convince themselves otherwise and hit add to cart anyway. So why do we do it?

The answer is that e-commerce has completely distorted our view of how much things cost and how long they last (this includes and extends to our obsession with Amazon and two-day shipping). We move through trends at an unprecedented pace, and It’s bound to get worse. if we don't adjust our purchasing habits and learn to slow down. Consumers are being manipulated, but we can do better.

Watch the video above to learn more, and be sure to check out Izzie Ramirez's Vox article. You can also watch the sister video of this one from last year. why everything you buy is worse now.

Watch more on Vox's YouTube channel and TikTok account. Vox's coverage examining religion, love, family, careers, and how we live.
\r\n
