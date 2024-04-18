Chicago Vintage Shop Reunites Its Ball Gown With Its Original Owner (Exclusive)





Sarah Azzouzi never really knows what will appear in the “mystery boxes” she orders from a vintage chiffon wholesaler, but a recent delivery provided an opportunity to breathe new life into the 1960s ball gown 1990 from an Arizona woman. Azzouzi, co-owner of Lost Girls Vintage in Chicago, posted a video on Instagram in which she unboxes the shipment, filled with prom dresses from the late 1990s and early 2000s. As fate or Instagram's algorithm would have it, the video ended up on the Explore page of Ashley Dickson, a vintage lover in Arizona, who immediately noticed that one of the dresses was from her own closet. Ashley Dickson (left) at her prom.

Ashley Dickson

Never miss a story sign up to PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date with the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. “The crazy thing is that she didn't even follow us [on Instagram], she just saw the video on her Explore page,” Azzouzi told PEOPLE. “And that's when she saw the dress. It’s the same size, the same color, it’s the same dress!” Dickson sent the Chicago boutique a message in which she included a screenshot of the dress, asking if she could purchase it for her own daughter to wear to prom. “She said, 'You won't believe this, but I wore this dress to my prom,' and she sent a photo of herself wearing it,” Azzouzi said. “So of course we had to sell it to him.” After cleaning the dress and making sure it was in excellent condition, Azzouzi sent the empire-waisted copper number to Arizona where it has since been reunited with its owner and will eventually live a curly life when worn in the prom by Dickson's daughter. Ashley Dickson (right) at her prom.

Ashley Dickson

“My daughter has been patiently waiting for the time to wear it,” Dickson told PEOPLE. “She's class of 2028 so we have 4 years! But it will be worth the wait.” As Azzouzi explains, Gen Z is turning to vintage items around prom time in an effort to look a little more different. “Everyone wants to be unique on prom night,” Azzouzi says. “They want to come out and show themselves and record. It's such a special experience. Having a story behind the dress makes it even more special.”

