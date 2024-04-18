Fashion
9 Best Fisherman Sandals for Men 2024
Sure, you can wear fisherman sandals for your intended fishing trip, but brands make them so better than that these days. It's a versatile shoe, ready for anything. Picture this: you're having dinner on summer vacation, dressed in linen pants, a chic polo shirt, and fisherman sandals. Or you're just spending a hot Saturday on the town, with a tote bag and jeans, khaki pants or shorts, your favorite t-shirt and you guessed it, fisherman sandals.
There are leather options and choices with metal buckles, styles with Velcro straps, and styles with a platform footbed. There are styles you'll want to wear every day and styles that will replace your loafers for summer. Every brand from Gucci to JW Anderson has their own take on the fisherman sandal, and below you'll find the nine best picks on the market, waiting to be added to your summer wardrobe.
Why you can trust Esquire
We're not going to say something is great unless it's actually great. Every product in Esquires roundups is carefully chosen by our fashion and e-commerce teams.
When it comes to fisherman sandals, you can rest assured that these are hand-selected styles that we've personally tried, tested, and loved, as well as options that the rest of our stylish colleagues here at Esquire approve of for their own outfit. We had to go through a plot trial and error, and these sandals are simply the best.
Every pick on this list (and our other lists!) comes from years of wearing different things, seeing what we like and don't like, and going from there. No two tastes are the same and no two men are the same. Your proverbial mileage may vary. But if you're looking for the right place to start, with advice from people who care (maybe too much!) about this stuff, this is the place.
