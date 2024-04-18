



9 Best Fisherman Sandals for Men 2024 Of all the types of sandals money can buy, fisherman sandals are my favorite. What can I say ? I love the look of them, leather straps, flat footbed, easy elegance that can be dressed up or down. I love that they cover the toes I'd rather not see and have such a summery nautical vibe. Sure, you can wear fisherman sandals for your intended fishing trip, but brands make them so better than that these days. It's a versatile shoe, ready for anything. Picture this: you're having dinner on summer vacation, dressed in linen pants, a chic polo shirt, and fisherman sandals. Or you're just spending a hot Saturday on the town, with a tote bag and jeans, khaki pants or shorts, your favorite t-shirt and you guessed it, fisherman sandals. There are leather options and choices with metal buckles, styles with Velcro straps, and styles with a platform footbed. There are styles you'll want to wear every day and styles that will replace your loafers for summer. Every brand from Gucci to JW Anderson has their own take on the fisherman sandal, and below you'll find the nine best picks on the market, waiting to be added to your summer wardrobe. best casual fisherman sandals Dockers Shorewood Fisherman Sandals best casual fisherman sandals Dockers Shorewood Fisherman Sandals Benefits

The inconvenients These are fisherman's sandals in a classic and robust sense. These are the sandals you want to wear on a real fishing trip, thanks to their comfort and ease. But if you also wear them with jeans or shorts on a summer weekend, I won't tell anyone. Colors Heather Sizes 7-15 Materials 100% Synthetic best comfortable fisherman sandals Clarks Walkford Fish Flat Sandals best comfortable fisherman sandals Clarks Walkford Fish Flat Sandals Benefits

The inconvenients Clarks is a brand known for its comfortable shoes, and this might just be THE most comfortable style. No matter how far you travel this summer, this is a shoe built to last and see you through every step of the way. Colors Black brown Sizes 7-13 Materials Leather, Rubber best thick fisherman sandals Camper Oruga Sandals best thick fisherman sandals Camper Oruga Sandals Now 20% off Camper is the brand I turn to whenever I'm vacationing in a cobblestone city because their shoes are comfortable AF but also chic enough that they don't have to be cropped for my Instagram photo. This chunky platform fisherman sandal is a contemporary take on a timeless classic. Colors Black, Black Leather, Chocolate Sizes 7-10.5 Materials Leather, Rubber Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best luxury fisherman sandals Tods leather sandals best luxury fisherman sandals Tods leather sandals Benefits

The inconvenients Tod's knows how to make even a basic sandal the height of understated luxury. Made from leather, this horseshoe heel sandal is sleek and chic, perfect for summer weddings, dressy occasions or even your best pair of jeans. Colors Black Sizes 7.5-14.5 Materials Leather best versatile fisherman sandals To start the New York Barbados sandals best versatile fisherman sandals To start the New York Barbados sandals Now 50% off Benefits

The inconvenients When I think of a classic fisherman sandal, this is exactly what comes to mind. It has all the features: a Velcro strap, a cushioned footbed and a timeless look that you can take on vacation, to the bar, to a wedding or to work, with linen or khaki or denim or silk. Colors Cognac Sizes 9-13 Materials Leather best stylish fisherman sandals Vinnys fisherman sandals best stylish fisherman sandals Vinnys fisherman sandals Benefits

The inconvenients Vinny's makes some of the coolest, most stylish shoes on the market, and these fisherman sandals are no exception. With a large metal buckle, this is a shoe you can wear to dinner where normally I would say sandals are a no-go. Colors Black, dark brown Sizes 7-14 Materials Leather Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below best stylish fisherman sandals Grenson Quincy Sandals best stylish fisherman sandals Grenson Quincy Sandals Benefits

The inconvenients With Grenson, it's all about the details. These calfskin sandals are hand painted and feature a stitched leather sole and a Grenson-branded metal buckle. Every step you take will be taken in style. Colors tan Sizes United Kingdom 6-United Kingdom 12 Materials Leather best designer fisherman sandals Gucci buckle sandals best designer fisherman sandals Gucci buckle sandals Benefits

The inconvenients True to the nature of Gucci, these sandals are equal parts groovy, chic and luxurious. With the intertwined Gucci logo and a metal buckle, they have juice the right amount of flash to look cool, whether you wear them with linen pants or denim shorts. Colors Brown Sizes 7.5-12.5 Materials Leather best chic fisherman sandals JW Anderson fisherman sandals best chic fisherman sandals JW Anderson fisherman sandals Benefits

The inconvenients JW Anderson keeps it simple and elegant. These understated leather sandals feature an adjustable heel strap with contrast stitching, an embossed logo and flexible rubber soles. Colors Black Sizes IT 40-IT 44 Materials Leather Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Why you can trust Esquire We're not going to say something is great unless it's actually great. Every product in Esquires roundups is carefully chosen by our fashion and e-commerce teams. When it comes to fisherman sandals, you can rest assured that these are hand-selected styles that we've personally tried, tested, and loved, as well as options that the rest of our stylish colleagues here at Esquire approve of for their own outfit. We had to go through a plot trial and error, and these sandals are simply the best. Every pick on this list (and our other lists!) comes from years of wearing different things, seeing what we like and don't like, and going from there. No two tastes are the same and no two men are the same. Your proverbial mileage may vary. But if you're looking for the right place to start, with advice from people who care (maybe too much!) about this stuff, this is the place. Watch next Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below Advertisement – ​​Continue reading below

