Quick-thinking man saves boy from flying hockey puck





The quick thinking of a hockey fan in Ohio saved a young boy from a serious injury during a game earlier this month. On April 11, near the end of a Cleveland Monsters minor league hockey game, a puck flew from the playing ice into the area where Nasir Davis was sitting with his family. Within moments, the puck was hurtling toward Nasir. It happened quickly – but not quickly enough for Andrew Podolak, who was in the next seat. “I saw it fly by and my first instinct was to just hide it. There were a few other kids behind me too, so I just tried to jump in front of it,” Podolak told WJW FOX 8 News. Podolak said he was able to deflect the puck from his hand and send it over the boy, causing him to fall behind them. The boy's mother, Asia Davis, happened to be filming when it all happened. The boy looks stunned as his mother screams, “Oh my god!” Video of the moment a man saved a young boy from a flying hockey puck. RELATED: Watch: An Oregon man narrowly escapes death after a runaway saw blade misses him She shared her video on TikTok, including a slow-motion version that she narrated. She said her son had ice cubes in his hair after the puck whizzed dangerously close to his face. “That thing is a flying trauma,” Davis says in her video, referring to the type of injuries her son might have suffered if it had hit him. “It makes me sick to think about it because I had the reaction time of a sloth,” she added lightly. She told WJW that it took her a moment to realize what had happened because her eyes were closed. “This guy literally saved my son's life. He prevented a life-changing event from happening,” she said. Asia Davis and Andrew Podolak speak with WJW. Asia reportedly thanked Podolak personally, but wanted to do more, so the Cleveland Monsters helped reunite them at another game. They all took part in the ceremonial puck drop. The Monsters are the top minor league affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets. This story was reported from Detroit.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fox10phoenix.com/news/watch-hockey-puck-man-saves-boy-cleveland-monsters-hockey-video The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos