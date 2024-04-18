Ben WoodleyBenjamin Charles Woodley





Ben Woodley In memory of Ben Woodley/Benjamin Charles Woodley, March 27, 1982, March 28, 2024, age 42. I would like my memory to be happy, remembering all the fun times of laughter, travel and sunny days we shared together. I wish the tears of those who cry would dry up, I lived a life full of adventure doing everything I was passionate about. I cherished the times we spent together, know that and may you keep it in your hearts, until we meet again. Ben was born to Charles David Woodley and Lora L Woodley (later divorced) on March 27, 1982 in Stormont Vail in Topeka KS. Ben attended Whitson Elementary School and later moved to Wamego KS where he attended Wamego Middle School and graduated from Wamego High School in 2001. He was loved by many, his senior year he was elected king of returning home. Ben was active in football, track and field and basketball. He loved the game and his teammates, who became lifelong friends. Ben earned a full basketball scholarship to Highland Community College where he graduated in 2004 with an Associate's Degree in Liberal Arts. Ben was an independent contractor from 1996 to 2021 and has been a true entrepreneur throughout his life. He worked as a laborer in home construction, landscaping, painting and roofing. He loved learning and expanding his knowledge in all areas. He helped build several properties for Herman Enterprises LLC. Ben wanted to enjoy life to the fullest, so he moved to Colorado to enjoy the beauty of the outdoors and the mountains. He discovered other passions in skiing, climbing, hiking the Humboldt, Castle, Conundrum, Red Cloud and Sunshine Mountains, biking and camping. Ben was so adventurous and also had a passion for traveling. In 2007, he pursued a career as a model for a national brand with the Maxium agency. For years he modeled (part-time) for Cabelas Sport & Goods, Spiders Sportswear, Cinch Clothing, Shepler Western Wear and appeared on the cover of SIR Magazine and Sport Mens Fashion. He has also modeled for small local businesses; advertising their clothing in print catalogs and television commercials. This effort also provided him with the opportunity and freedom to experience many beautiful places. Including hidden beaches (the average person doesn't have the privilege to experience these), but his favorite was his extended stay in Italy to learn their culture as well as his stay in Thailand. Ben worked for himself for many years. BW Property Management has managed several apartments and homes in Colorado, Kansas and Oklahoma. In 2016, he obtained his Colorado Real Estate license and launched his company BW Real Estate. Ben has always been a source of inspiration to many. Her passion to love and help others has always been a priority. Her personality and smile could light up any room; every person he met became a friend. We will miss you very much! We love you Ben, until we meet again! Survivors include: mother Lora Herman, stepfather Terry Herman, sister Jennifer Woodley, half-sisters Ashley Herman, Kendal Gerkovich (Nick), half-brother Kiel Herman (Amy), uncles Ron Spradling (Cathy ), Jeff Spradling and Andrew Woodley, and girlfriend Ashley Mattos. Step-Uncle: Denny Herman (Linda), Step-Aunt: Lisa Stockebrand (Arlo) Cousins: Jake Woodley, Jarett Woodley, Brandii Spradling, Bree-Onna Wade Nephews: Austin Boatwright, Layton Gerkovich Nieces: Kiley Gerkovich, Isabella Herman, Lucy Gerkovich He is followed by his father Charles Woodley, his uncle Timothy Woodley, his grandmother Esther Spradling, Evelyn (Woodley) Fitzpatrick, his grandfather Donald Spradling and Robert (Bob) Woodley. Step-grandmother Donna Herman. Visit: Cross Point Community Church Saturday June 8, 2024 9:30 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. 612 E 24th Highway, Wamego, KS 66547 Celebration of Life: Cross Point Community Church Saturday June 8, 2024 11:00 612 E 24th Highway, Wamego, KS 66547

