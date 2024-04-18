Fashion
Best spring jackets for men 2024
The best spring jackets for men are comfortable, stylish, and provide lightweight warmth. Spring weather can be unpredictable, so you'll need a jacket that you can easily layer as the temperature fluctuates. With that in mind, we've tapped into our men's fashion expertise and found a handful of options that deserve a place in your wardrobe. Our list includes Everlanes Organic Cotton Chore Jacketwhich is a casual and comfortable work jacket, refined Bonobos Bombardier Boulevard and sporty Luluemons Full-Zip Textured Hooded Jacket.
All of our picks emphasize lightweight, breathable fabrics, and if you live in an area where it rains frequently, consider a jacket with a hood or water-resistant coating. Below, all the best spring jackets for men that we highly recommend.
Editors' Picks, at a glance
Why trust Forbes Verified
At Forbes Vetted, we approach our product recommendations with transparency and a critical eye. As a team, we have tried, rated and put many clothing and accessories through their paces to assess their performance, quality and value for money. We've reviewed and rated everything from the best jeans for men to the best fall jackets for men to the most comfortable dress shoes. Additionally, we regularly update this list with relevant details to ensure that you get the most accurate information possible. Its last update was in April 2024.
How We Choose the Best Spring Jackets for Men
To determine the best spring jackets for men, Katherine Louie, business editor at Forbes Vetteds, read hundreds of product reviews and weighed options from both established and newer brands on the market. We finally chose the best spring jackets for men by analyzing key factors including quality, durability, style, comfort and versatility. We also looked at whether the jackets were available in a wide range of sizes and prices. Finally, Associate Editor Kari Molvar oversaw the writing of this article and has been covering fashion and lifestyle topics for over 20 years. She has written extensively about men's fashion, from the best shorts to the best wallets. The products on this list reflect several weeks of extensive research and vetting.
