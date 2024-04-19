OPINION: Talk about making a fashion statement | Notice

Oh, prom season, it brings back memories. Well into my high school years, I haven't had to think about prom in a while, but a recent feature film opportunity hit me with that wave of nostalgia.
Earlier this month I spoke with a page at the Derby Public Library (Trinity Bayliff) who, coincidentally, makes her own prom dresses. And let me tell you, these designs are complex. She pressed a replica of a Greco-Roman artwork onto one of them.
Want to see for yourself? The two dresses Bayliff created for her junior and senior proms will be on display in the library's High Wall Gallery until May 29.
I met up with Bayliff the day before her prom to take some photos of her new creation, a dress try-on, so to speak, before the big night. Although the story made me think about my own prom experience (or lack thereof, since I skipped it), it actually made me think more about clothes in a general sense and way I did a complete 180 regarding my feelings on fashion.
Growing up, I couldn't have cared less about clothes. For the holidays (Christmas, Easter, etc.), my main question was: Why should I dress up? You can imagine how I felt about the ball. And when we receive a gift of clothes for these holidays? Let's just say I was less than thrilled and didn't always do my best to hide it.
Fast forward over two decades and I might be close to admitting that I have a clothing buying problem. I honestly can't say what flipped the switch for me, but I've gotten to a point now where I'll actually ask for clothes as gifts. This prompted my mother to legitimately ask the question: who are you?
Chatting with a LEAD Derby classmate recently, I brought up the fact that I was essentially a walking advertisement for Stitch Fix, a subscription box service for clothing, which could be one of the main responsible for my change in fashion philosophy. If it will add a little flair to my personal style, sign me up: hats, shirts, sneakers, pants (PANTS!), you name it.
Look good, feel good. For some reason, this idea has only really taken hold in the last 10 years. But having that appreciation and investment in my own wardrobe now gives me an appreciation for other people's style and wardrobe choices.
Will I soon be wearing something as daring as Lady Gaga's meat dress? That would probably be a mistake. But I can certainly appreciate the effort that goes into creating something as elegant as a ball gown, for example.
As Bayliff said, she hopes her exhibit can inspire other people to try something new. Speaking from personal experience, maybe this will inspire others to enjoy something new as well. If the shoe fits, wear it, right?
Kelly Breckunitch is the editor-in-chief of the Derby Informer. Contact him at [email protected] for questions and news tips.
