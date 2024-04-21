Toronto restaurant causes stir over confusing dress rules





A Toronto steakhouse just announced its dress code guidelines and people are already confused. If you're looking for an upscale dining experience on King West, there's a good chance you've come across Marbl, an expensive steakhouse and restaurant in operation since 2018. It seems the restaurant found itself in a bit of hot water or at least a healthy dose of internet trolling after posting a statement regarding its dress code on Instagram. “A strict dress code is in effect,” the post read. “Wearing hoodies, sportswear, sportswear, swimsuits, tracksuits, tracksuits, men's side bags, flip-flops or slides is strictly prohibited.” The post then goes on to explain that anyone attempting to enter the restaurant wearing prohibited wardrobe will be refused entry, and followers immediately began making jokes and raising issues with the ad. One of the biggest sources of dress code controversy is the “men's side bag,” which many, including myself, are a little confused about. “What is a men’s side bag?” one person writes, while another simply says she's “dying because of the men's side bag.” Others criticized the new policy, theorizing that it might not be applied equally among customers. “The number of times I've been in there and a raptor walks in wearing sweatpants. Does this rule apply to everyone except them?” a person writes. Others, however, welcome Marbl's decision to impose a strict dress code, saying the city's restaurants have become too relaxed and people should be pushed to dress up when visiting high-end restaurants . According to Jeffrey Feldman, Marbl's director of public relations, the dress code is nothing new. “The dress code has been in effect since we opened,” Jeffrey told blogTO, noting that diners are informed of the policy when making reservations. “This is a common practice because most guests want to make sure they are not over or under dressed when they make a reservation or walk in.” As for side bags, Jeffrey tells blogTO that their director of security, who has worked at the restaurant “since day one,” has always had a strict “no side bags” policy, and that guests receive checked baggage free of charge, as well as their luggage. coats, at the door. You can visit Marbl for yourself at 455 King West. Don't forget to leave your side bags and swimsuits at home.

