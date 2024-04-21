Retro scenes from the Churchill Downs paddock at the Kentucky Derby





Kentucky Derby day in the Churchill Downs paddock, May 1, 1954. Courier-Journal staff photo The crowd around the Kentucky Derby paddock. May 3, 1941 By Charley Pence, The Courier-Journal A scene from the Churchill Downs paddock on Kentucky Derby day. May 1924 Courier-Journal file photo A scene from the Churchill Downs paddock on Derby day. May 1931 Courier-Journal file photo Horses parade through the paddock at Churchill Downs before heading to the track to compete in the Kentucky Derby. May 3, 1986 By Adrienne Helitzer, The Courier-Journal The twin spiers of Churchill Downs are painted from the track's paddock on Kentucky Derby day. May 7, 1992. By Mike Venso, The Courier-Journal. The scene in the Churchill Downs paddock on Kentucky Derby day. June 9, 1945 Courier-Journal file photo. Fans cheer the horses in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Derby Day in 1991. Email log folder photo Kathy Reinert of Louisville, read a racing form on the terrace overlooking the paddock at Chruchill Downs. May 1, 1976. By Bill Luster, The Courier-Journal A scene from the paddock on Derby day at Churchill Downs. May 1, 1976 By Bill Luster, The Courier-Journal. A view of the cleanup at Churchill Downs on the Sunday after the Kentucky Derby. May 8, 1955 By Cort Best, The Courier-Journal. The grounds of Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day. May 1940 By H. Harold Davis, The Courier-Journal. The Churchill Downs paddock was packed with people before the 145th Kentucky Derby. 2019 Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal, Jeff Faughender/Courier Journal The Churchill Downs paddock is reflected in a young woman's sunglasses on Derby day. May 1, 1971 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Spectators cheer their horses in the paddock on Derby Day at Churchill Downs. May 4, 1996 By Eric Seals, The Courier-Journal A woman wore a rose-trimmed hat in the Churchill Downs paddock on Kentucky Derby day. May 5, 1973 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Jane Menko, of Santa Ana, Calif., and her mother Gladys Knaster, of Louisville, dressed in horse-themed Kentucky Derby outfits while attending the race. In the Churchill Downs paddock. May 5, 1973 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Philadelphia's Peter Outlaw competes in the Kentucky Derby in style. May 5, 1973. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Men's fashion in the Churchill Downs paddock during the Kentucky Derby. May 6, 1972 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. A couple examines the programs in the Churchill Downs paddock. May 1, 1971 By Jon Webb, The Courier-Journal. An elderly man reads a newspaper in the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day. May 1971 By C. Thomas Hardin, The Courier-Journal Spectators watched horses parade through the paddock at Churchill Downs on Kentucky Derby day. May 1971 By C. Thomas Hardin, The Courier-Journal. Crowds push against the ropes to get a glimpse of President Richard Nixon as he arrives in the Kentucky Derby paddock. May 3, 1969 By Larry Spitzer, The Courier-Journal A woman showed off her dress while in the paddock at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1968 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Fashion in the Churchill Downs paddock for the Kentucky Derby. May 4, 1963 Photo by Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Two women enjoyed Mint Juleps in the paddock at Churchill Downs during the Kentucky Derby. May 6, 1961 By Larry Spitzer, The Courier-Journal. Fashion in the Churchill Downs paddock during the 1961 Kentucky Derby. May 6, 1961 By Cort Best, The Courier-Journal. A lady shows off her clock hat in the paddock at Churchill Downs for the Kentucky Derby. May 6, 1961 By Cort Best, The Courier-Journal. Kentucky Derby fashions in the Churchill Downs paddock. May 6, 1961. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Kentucky Derby fashions in the Churchill Downs paddock on May 6, 1961. By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal. Louisville's Bessie Erlanger wore a sack shirt and dress to the Kentucky Derby in the paddock at Churchill Downs. May 3, 1958 By Robert Steinau, The Courier-Journal.

