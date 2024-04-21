The Jacaranda Hotel gets its own grove | Highlands News-Sun

Unlike other businesses growing at the Jacaranda Hotel, Bethany Newsome has no prior experience owning a business. But when Newsome discovered that 11 E. Main St., Avon Park, was available, she seized the opportunity to open her men's clothing store, Grove.
Starting a business and working for herself was something she always wanted to do, but the idea of opening a men's clothing store was a hazy idea. It was an idea based on her observations while scouting, she noticed there was a gap in men-only retail in Avon Park and wanted to fill it.
There aren't many men-only stores in Avon Park, Newsome said. You see a lot of women's boutiques, home gifts, stuff like that. They might have a few items here and there, but there are no dedicated stores for men. I think it's something we could use in different areas.
When thinking of the name of the men's clothing store, she first wanted to dub it Newsomes Mens Store. But her husband, Justin Newsome, thought Grove was a more appropriate name for the facility because of the area's strong citrus agricultural presence.
Newsome recently signed his lease for the 500-square-foot storefront at the Jacaranda Hotel. Renovations have already begun and are being managed by her husband Justin Newsome. They are currently removing the carpet first before working on the rest, including painting, decorating and setting up the displays.
She wants the store to fit into the aesthetic of the antique Jacaranda Hotel and take inspiration from other businesses like SweetWater Coffee Company with their approach to an antique look.
Although she has no prior experience as a business owner, she has gained significant expertise in the inner workings of running a business through her role as Director of Operations at Bourbon and Boweties . She works in wholesale with experience in contact with brands and maintaining communication.
At the company I work for, I've helped and seen a lot of different things related to running a business and building a business from there, Newsome said. I was able to use the resources and the things that I learned from it to be able to start this and get up and running.
When asked about the fashion of the clothing, Newsome noted that there would be a few different styles in stock. What is certain is that we have seasonal clothing while following trends.
The renovations are currently expected to be completed by this fall, possibly August or September. Once completed, she will run the store while maintaining her full-time job at Bourbon and Boweties.
It's not a huge undertaking in terms of what actually needs to be done in the space, Newsome said. There are no big projects, I'm not knocking down walls or anything like that and most of it is cosmetic stuff that needs to get done.
