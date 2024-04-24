Wedding dress brand Stella York's new collection celebrates 'that eternal feeling'





Glamorous dresses for the bride who wants a stunning wedding day LENEXA, KS / ACCESSWIRE / April 23, 2024 / The new collection of wedding dresses Stella York by Essense of Australia allows brides to experience their most magical moment, both on and off the aisle. Taking inspiration from the hottest looks from the red carpet, the stunning new collection offers dazzling silhouettes with sexy details for a bridal style that's both romantic and dramatic. M24 ET 7954

M24 ET 7954 "Brides dream of their happily ever after and they want to celebrate in a dress as dreamy as their love story," said Martine Harris, creative director of Stella York. "The new Stella York collection is full of dresses for every bride, from eye-catching lace gowns to ultra-glamorous styles that exude an everlasting feel." Radiance and shine are in the spotlight this season. We incorporate intricate beading, delicate pearl embellishments, shimmering lace and shimmering tulle for the bride who isn't afraid of the spotlight. Striking design details, from bold sleeves and full skirts to flattering cutouts and leg slits, ensure brides turn heads. On-trend necklines, from open backs and high necklines to strapless, square and deep necklines, allow brides to embrace their stunning aisle style. With so many gorgeous new looks from Stella York, there's a dress for every size, shape, style and vision. The new collection is now available at a retailer near you, with over 23 new styles available. Blouses are offered in US sizes 2 through 20, many of which are available in Everyone / Every bride collection for US sizes 22 to 34. To explore the entire collection or to find a store near you, visit www.stellayork.com. ### About Stella York Founded in 2013, Stella York is part of the Essense of Australia family of brands and has since outfitted thousands of brides across the world with its affordable, award-winning designer styles. Inspired by the world's hottest red carpet trends, Stella York wedding dresses are designed and handcrafted with stunning detail. Each dress is designed to provide an exceptional fit and give the body a perfect shape, all at a competitive price. To find a retailer near you, visit StellaYork.com. Contact details Lindsay Santee

Associate Director of Strategic Communications

[email protected]

9139098623

