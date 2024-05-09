Kendall Jenner challenged by fashion fans as they see photo of Winona Ryder in SAME Met Gala dress after model claims to be 'first human' to wear it

Kendall Jenner was slammed by fashionistas online after claiming she was the “first human” to wear her 1999 Givenchy by Alexander McQueen dress to the Met Gala.

Kardashian opponents were quick to point out that actress Winona Ryder had worn the dress in a 1999 photo for Flaunt magazine.

“What a scam, turns out Kendall Jenner isn't the first person to wear this Givenchy by McQueen dress!” » raged a fashion fan on X.

“I don't know why Kendall said she was the first person to wear it, maybe she didn't know it was worn before, unless Winona's version wasn't the original,” writes another.

The model donned the vintage garment at Monday's Met Gala and bragged about being the first person to wear it during a red carpet interview with Vogue.

I'm sorry but you don't think Winona, who is 53, is going to fit into a room where the model looks like 510. It's obviously a replica. some of you have a vendetta against Kendall that doesn't require you to use your brain properly (not focused on the operation) https://t.co/9DSVH5kLwR Anna (@churchofprada) May 8, 2024

“It’s Givenchy, it’s an archive McQueen from 1999,” she explained to La La Anthony.

“I am so incredibly honored to wear it. I am the first human to wear it. You could see it on a model,” she continued.

“It was a miracle that it fit, it was a miracle that we found it and it’s just meant to be and I’m so happy.”

While some fans online suggested that Jenner may have been wearing a replica of the original dress, the model seemed to imply that it was the original dress.

“The chances of them having it available were really slim and the chances of it fitting me were also pretty slim, and I couldn't do any sewing, I couldn't do anything, and it fit me perfectly,” she gushed.

However, one fan suggested that maybe it was Winona wearing a replica, not Jenner.

“If Winona is a custom replica, that’s insane because of the amount of beading and work it would have taken,” they wrote.

At 5'11, Jenner is much taller than the pint-sized Winona, who is only 5'3.

Givenchy released an official statement claiming that the dress had only been featured on a bust in the past.

Givenchy confirmed Jenner's comments, releasing an official statement declaring that the reality TV star is indeed the first person to wear the archival garment.

“The 14 HC FW99 look was not worn in the past and was only featured on a bust,” the luxury fashion house explained.

“Since then, the dress has been kept in the Givenchy archives until the MET Gala. It has never been presented before and it will return to the Givenchy archives.

They added: “It took 500 hours to embroider the dress by hand, with over 100,000 beads and sequins.”