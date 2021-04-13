Fashion
13 Best High Street Bridesmaid Dresses 2021: Stylish But Cheap Dresses From John Lewis, Monsoon & More
Are shopping for bridesmaid dresses getting a little overwhelming? Don’t worry, we’ve got you. Whether you are looking for long silky floor-length dresses for your maids or fabulous sparkly numbers, we have the best collection of Main Street bridesmaid dresses – plus they’re affordable too!
SHOP: Street Wedding Dresses That Look A LOT More Expensive
Whistles Bridesmaid Dresses for 2021
Contemporary bridesmaid dresses that are the epitome of understated elegance can be found at Whistles.
Make sure your girls look chic from head to toe with this navy beauty, featuring a square neckline and a nice swishy slit.
Maria bridesmaid dress, 199, Whistles
BUY NOW
Bardot sleeves, a sultry slit and a perfect pastel shade for your “something blue”.
Lucy Bridesmaid Dress, 199, Whistles
BUY NOW
ASOS Bridesmaid Dresses For 2021
A world of fabulous bridesmaid dresses awaits you at ASOS and you’ll find everything you could have dreamed of.
The sleek clean green color with a chic pleated bodice and pretty button details makes this bridesmaid dress a real winner.
ASOS Design pleated bridesmaid dress, 75, ASOS
BUY NOW
From Bridgerton style sleeves to the unique rust hue, this choice is about turning heads.
Puff Sleeve Bridesmaid Dress, 42, ASOS
BUY NOW
Ghost Bridesmaid Dresses for 2021
Fall for luxury fabrics and elegant styles at Ghost.
A mid-length dress that screams with bridal freshness, we love the gathered bust with floating sleeves and the delicately ruffled hem.
Bluebell Bridesmaid Dress, 149, Ghost
BUY NOW
SEE: 10 Hollywood Red Carpet Looks That Could Be Bridal: Elizabeth Hurley, Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston & More
MORE: 10 Stylish And Durable Wedding Dresses For Ethical Brides
Monsoon Bridesmaid Dresses for 2021
You can count on Monsoon dresses to be pretty, easy to wear and made from the finest fabrics.
There is no price to guess why this dress is a bestseller, the embroidered flowers make a striking statement and the gray tone is so chic.
Clemence bridesmaid dress, 170, Monsoon
BUY NOW
Your besties will shine like diamonds in this shimmering issue of Monsoon. It is fully lined and has angel sleeves, a V-neckline and a fitted waist.
Holly embellished bridesmaid dress, 170, Monsoon
BUY NOW
Coast Bridesmaid Dresses for 2021
Classic brides will be familiar with the sophisticated elegance of Coast, we love the bridesmaid options.
Dress up your besties with a standout dress that will look amazing in the photos.
Long ruffled bridesmaid dress, 119, Coast
BUY NOW
A pleated style that flatters everyone and comes in six sublime shades.
Long pleated bridesmaid dress, 119, Coast
BUY NOW
WOW: this Amazon wedding dress has over a thousand five-star reviews
John Lewis Bridesmaid Dresses for 2021
John Lewis is the must-see destination to see a wide selection of many top brands.
We love this vintage-inspired style with pretty embroidery and a flattering mid-length.
Beaded Bridesmaid Dress, 290, Adrianna Papell at John Lewis
BUY NOW
The mint hue will grab the attention of your guests and the ruffles will add a flirty touch.
Aurelia bridesmaid dress, 120, Phase eight at John Lewis
BUY NOW
River Island Bridesmaid Dresses for 2021
A fun and avant-garde brand the perfect place to pick up an unconventional bridesmaid dress.
A look you usually see on the catwalks, this one-shoulder sequined dress is perfect if you want your maids to shine.
One shoulder bridesmaid dress, 75, River island
BUY NOW
MORE: Cool wedding masks for you and your guests
New Look Bridesmaid Dresses For 2021
A loyal mainstreet favorite with a continuous rotation of beautiful, trendy dresses
This soft dress ticks all the boxes with its satin material, blush hue and puffed sleeves.
Satin bridesmaid dress, $ 29.99, New look
BUY NOW
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! can earn a small commission if a reader clicks and makes a purchase. More information.
