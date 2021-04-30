Fashion
Colossus, Emma Frost and the best costumes from the Hellfire gala
The upcoming Hellfire gala sees the X-Men and their allies donning awesome new costumes, and some of those high fashion looks are a cut above.
The next “Hellfire Gala” is expected to be one of the biggestX Men stories of the year, with the celebration set to set a new direction for the nation of Krakoa and introduce a new X-Men team. To celebrate the occasion, many notable mutants received awesome and stylish new outfits to wear for the event, courtesy of mutant fashion designer Jumbo Carnation.
With the release of all of “Hellfire Gala” designs, we’re taking a closer look at which X-Men haute couture pieces really stand out.
WHITE QUEEN
Emma Frost has long been one of Marvel’s most image-conscious mutants, and she has always made high fashion and culture a part of her superior personality. Of course, Emma didn’t choose just one outfit for the Hellfire gala but Three, with the possibility of switching from one to the other as the night progresses. Designed by Russell Dauterman, all incorporate diamonds and an X motif in one way or another, with two of them actively using his diamond shape as part of their designs. Even in her flesh and blood form, diamonds play a vital role, with her diamond crown and heels bringing a bit of pop outside of her huge fur coat.
COLOSSUS
Colossus has always been one of the more humble X-Men, often more at the painting of peace or the field rather than the center of attention. But his impressive black fur-lined cape and steel chest exposed through a see-through shirt makes eyes spin both in the universe and the real world (where Colossus’s design reveal led him to go trending. on Twitter.) Designed by Lucas Werneck, the largely monochrome cape also incorporates crimson and gold, helping to distract the eye from pure black. Perhaps the most striking is his beard, which even theHellfire Gala Guide can’t stop focusing on.
KATE PRYDE
As the Red Queen of the Hellfire Corporation, Kate Pryde has grown in importance significantly in recent times. Her dress for the Hellfire gala reflects not only her current role, but her personal history as well. In this look designed by Russell Dauterman, she wears an asymmetrical red outfit with her signature Star of David prominently around her neck. Elements of her outfit appear to reflect two of her closest friends – an eye patch seemingly reminiscent of Prestige’s Hound markings while the buttoned left arm could be seen as a reference to Magik. Kate even references her story as X-Man with a diamond brooch containing a single bullet – hinting at how she saved the world from a giant bullet in Stunning X-Men.
SOMNAMBULIST
Nightcrawler has always had a theatrical side to him, with the classic X-Man often embracing a performer-esque design in his costumes. His designs and personality reflect his inner swashbuckler, so Nightcrawler’s clothing for the Hellfire gala reflects an approach from high society about it. idea. The red and black ensemble designed by Bob Quinn refers to the color scheme of his classic costume, and the bridle-looking costume he wears to the Hellfire gala gives him a dash of dashing class. With a haute couture version of Errol Flynn’s Three Musketeers costume showing off her fun side and an ascot that resembles an elongated priest’s robe, this upscale look captures the many intricacies of the X path Star.
ICEMAN
Iceman has increasingly taken a more open perspective on his powers, potential, and even his design choices. Matteo Lolli’s design for Iceman is capturing him right now, with the veteran X-Man apparently using his powers to grow his hair out and come to the event adorned in a flowing ice dress – with naturally created platform heels. Iceman isn’t the only male mutant to arrive at the scene in a dress, but he might have the most distinct of them, making full use of his powers in a smart way.He also found a way to incorporate a decorative X into the design. and associated it. with wrap-around glasses that prove he’s too cool for everyone.
SUN FIRE
Sunfire has long been one of the most important Japanese superheroes in the Marvel Universe, with Shiro Yashida often portrayed as incredibly proud of his homeland. This is showcased in his costume designed by Lucas Werneck for the Hellfire Gala, which uses many traditional flourishes. Her haori goes down to the ankles, incorporating both fiery images and more traditional formal patterns. Her goggle incorporates elements from her classic Sunfire goggle while feeling more adorned for the occasion. He even has an X across his waist, likely referencing his upcoming role as a member of the X-Men who is expected to be introduced to the world at the event.
COLLECTOR
Manifold went on to become one of the most important Australian heroes in the Marvel Universe, not only working with the X-Men as a member of SWORD’s Six, but also becoming allies with Black Panther and a member of the Avengers. Reflecting his laid back and more personal side, the Manifold teleports and folds into space arrives at the Hellfire Gala with an orange jacket and bandana that give his SWORD suit a high fashion update. The back of the jacket, dressed in sparkling diamonds, is cited as bringing a bit of science fiction to its look. He also incorporates his first Australian heritage in the look designed by Valerio Schiti, with a distinct ncecklace white paint on his chest and the left side of his face.
MYSTICAL
Mystique’s dress is a distinctly hairy affair, incorporating what at first glance appears to be feathered clothing into the design. As stated in the Hellfire Gala Guide However, the dress designed by Stephen Segovia from Mystique is specially designed so that it is difficult to say for sure where the dress ends and the shapeshifter begins. This is a mysterious dress that suits the mystery-filled shapeshifter, making extensive use of her normal color palette to make a distinct dress even more unique. It also hints at her general mysterious nature, with Mysqitue’s past indiscretions of flow loyalty reflected in a dress that cannot be fully pinpointed at first glance.
