Top international fashion news of the week | 09.05.21





The British Fashion Council names its 2021 laureate and Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th anniversary with an iconic collaboration. Discover these stories and more as you read about the top international fashion news of the week. Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th anniversary with a new collaboration Iris Apfel celebrates her 100th anniversary with a collaboration with Zenni Eyewear. The 99-year-old became a style icon in fashion circles and signed with IMG Models in 2019 at the age of 97. Famous for her iconic style and oversized eyewear, the New York native curates a series of eyewear, dubbed Iris Apfel Edit. “I love accessories and think glasses can absolutely make an outfit,” she explained. “I picked them up long before I needed them. For me, glasses inspire or complement all my looks. We shouldn’t all want to look the same, and glasses are a fantastic way to find your own style and make a difference. Five models are available for purchase, including its signature black round specs – it also includes a series of Mini Iris for kids. Bethany Williams named British Fashion Council laureate Bethany Williams won the British Fashion Council and Vogues Designer Fashion Fund competition. The London-based designer receives a 200,000 award to help her grow her business “to the next level”. His pieces combine a passion for sustainability and philanthropy, blending avant-garde styles with social enterprise. “As designers, we solve problems,” she told Vogue. “We want to provide an alternative system for fashion production because we believe that fashion’s reflection on the world can create positive change.” In second place is Supriya Lele, who works with 90s minimalism and grunge, heavily inspired by her British upbringing. Vans co-founder dies at 90 The co-founder of the iconic shoe brand, Vans – Paul Van Doren – has died at the age of 90. Loved by skateboarders and surfers, the LA designer created the shoes in 1966 and has been a staple of the subculture ever since. Paul and his brother James founded the company after working as a shoe maker for years. He sold the first pair for $ 2.49 and sold 12-14 pairs on the first day of the opening. “Paul was not just an entrepreneur; he was an innovator, ”the company said of his passing. “Paul’s daring experiences in product design, distribution and marketing, along with his knack for numbers and efficiency, have transformed a family-owned footwear company into a globally recognized brand.” Miu Miu partners with Levi’s for sustainable jeans Miu Miu is teaming up with Levi’s to create an extraordinary set of denim. Miu Miu brand’s enduring arm Upcycled reimagines the iconic 501 Trucker jeans and jackets, covered in flowers, hearts, crystals and pearls. Emma Corrin, Lila Grace Moss and Georgia Palmer star in the campaign, where they sport the pieces against a white background – photographed by Johnny Dufort. Each model wears a piece from the collection, and all have a distinct “Miu Miu” style. Each garment is created from pre-loved items from the Levi’s collection, with inspiration from the 80s and 90s. Giant lace collars, puffed sleeves and ivory silk duchess line the edges, and tiny flowers embroideries adorn the spaces of the denim. True to its durable appearance, no garment will be the same. Prices start at $ 980 and reach $ 5,800, and will be available for purchase online and in store.







