PTI decides to reorganize the party in Punjab





LAHORE:

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Sunday declared plans to revamp its presence in Punjab, the largest province and a key stronghold of the party.

Hammad Azhar, general secretary of PTI Central Punjab and interim president of Punjab, announced the decision to restructure the party's operations across the province.

He stressed the need for permanent officials in all districts of Punjab, following the departure of former officials elected to the assemblies.

Last week, Azhar resigned as general secretary of PTI Central Punjab and acting president of Central Punjab, citing legal challenges that were hampering his duties.

Read more: DC Islamabad bans PTI power show on March 30

In a written communication addressed to PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan and General Secretary Omar Ayub Khan, Azhar described the pressures he faced, including his involvement in several legal cases and the ban on electronic media by Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA).

He described searches of his home, harassment of his family and the need to move them abroad for security reasons. Despite these adversities, Azhar has continued his work for the party from a secret location since May 2023.

Azhar said that after careful consideration, he had decided to resign from his position, expressing concern for the party's well-being and commitment to its interests. He vowed to remain a loyal and ideological worker for the PTI.

Also read: Two PTI leaders accused of misusing party's $2 million donations for 'anti-state propaganda'

However, the PTI refused to accept Azhar's resignation, urging him to persist in his role. Gohar revealed that he discussed the issue with party founder Imran Khan, who asked them not to accept Azhar's resignation. He praised Azhar's dedication and courage in facing the PTI's challenges.

Azhar expressed his gratitude for Imran Khan's trust and acknowledged the weight of responsibility placed on him during this turbulent period. He vowed to maintain Imran's trust and continue to serve the party diligently.

