A look back at the open house during a decade of Jokowi's leadership

Bisnis.comJAKARTA — President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) and First Lady Iriana will welcome the public in a griya or open day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta, to welcome Idul fitri 1445 A.M. which falls today, Wednesday (10/4/2024).

This agenda is the third time Jokowi has held this during his 10 years of presidency.

Based on notes BusinessJokowi has already detained him twice open day at the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The agenda was held during his first term, June 25, 2017, then June 5, 2019.

Therefore, Eid 2024 is the third time Jokowi has organized it open day or is the first to begin his second term, as well as his final year as president.

The following is a summary of Eid locations Jokowi during his 10 years as president:

FIRST PERIOD

2015: Eid in Aceh

President Jokowi officially received his mandate and was enthroned head of state for the first period on October 20, 2014. Thus, the former mayor of Solo experienced his first Eid as number one in Indonesia on July 16, 2015 by fulfilling the Eid prayers to Baiturrahman. Grand Mosque, Aceh.

2016: Eid in Padang and Solo

Moreover, the following year, the 7th President of the Republic of Indonesia still celebrated Eid al-Fitr in Sumatra by performing Eid prayers with his family at the Grand Mosque of West Sumatra. Meanwhile, after praying on the same day, Jokowi immediately flew to Solo and held several internal events with his family. Alone, open day held after 3 days of Idul Fitri or Lebaran, namely on July 9, 2016 in Gedung Agung, Yogyakarta.

2017: First open day in Jakarta

Jokowi and Vice President Jusuf Kalla officially held their first house or open house on June 25, 2017 by performing Eid prayers in Istiqlal, Central Jakarta. After Id's prayers, Jokowi held an open day at the Jakarta State Palace which was held in two sessions, namely at 08:45 WIB and 09:00 to 11:00 WIB.

2018: Eid in Bogor

The following year, Jokowi did not hold an open day and only celebrated Eid, which fell on June 15, 2018, by performing Eid prayers at Astrid Field, Bogor Botanical Gardens. Even if he did not organize an open day, the Head of State took the time to shake the hands of local residents after the Id prayer.

2019: Second open day in Jakarta

Closing his first period, Jokowi resumed prayer Idul fitri at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta and the second time it was held open day at the State Palace on June 5, 2019 which opened with two sessions, namely from 09:00 to 09:30 WIB and 09:30 to 11:00 WIB.

SECOND PERIOD

2020: Eid in Bogor

When opening his second term, Indonesia faced the Covid-19 pandemic, so Jokowi chose to celebrate Idul fitri through limited prayers of identification in the palace courtyard of Bogor, West Java.

2021: Eid in Bogor

During the second year of Covid-19 in Indonesia, Jokowi again held limited Eid prayers in the Bogor Palace courtyard, at which only Paspampres and palace officials were present.

2022: Eid in Yogyakarta

Still in the midst of the Covid-19 pandemic, Jokowi organized Eid prayers at the Presidential Palace Gedung Agung Yogyakarta. However, the public is allowed to participate. However, there will be no open house on Eid, which falls on May 2, 2022.

2023: Eid Solo

After moving to Endemic status, Jokowi prayed Idul fitri at the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, Solo accompanied by Central Java Governor Ganjar Pranowo. However, the number one person in Indonesia did not hold an open house that year.

2024: Open day Third in Jakarta

Closing his second period, this year, on April 10, 2024, Jokowi will once again hold Eid prayers at the Istiqlal Mosque in Jakarta and hold open day at the State Palace through two sessions, namely from 09:00 to 11:00 and 11:00 to 14:00 WIB.

